India's pants are all set to return to cricket after a car crash in 2022
Font size
Star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is fit to play in the Indian Premier League from this month after being seriously injured in a car accident in 2022, the cricket board said on Tuesday.
Pant will return to the Delhi Capitals after missing last season and could play for India in the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States in June.
“After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehabilitation and recovery process following a life-threatening road accident… Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.
After BCCI's announcement, the 26-year-old posted a picture of himself on Instagram with the caption, “Keep smiling.”
Pant crashed his Mercedes SUV north of New Delhi before dawn in December 2022, sustaining multiple injuries when the car rammed into a guardrail, overturned and burst into flames.
He was rushed to hospital before being flown to Mumbai for further treatment and surgery.
Pant has been undergoing an intensive rehabilitation program since surviving the crash with a damaged ligament in his right knee, an injured wrist and ankle and abrasions to his back.
He was replaced as skipper of Delhi Capitals last year by Australia's David Warner.
Pant has played a total of 129 times for India across all three formats since 2017.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah foreshadowed Pant's return on Monday when he said the destructive wicketkeeper-batsman could be available for the T20 World Cup.
“If he can play the T20 World Cup for us, it will be something big for us,” Shah was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.
“He is a big asset for us. If he can keep (wicket), he can play the World Cup. Let's see how he does in the IPL.”
Before the IPL's final player auction last December, Pant had spoken about the challenges he faced during the recovery period.
“The kind of accident I had makes me lucky to be alive,” he said.
“I think it was quite a challenge. Especially the first part, I would say more from a physical point of view… there was a lot of pain to endure.”
The latest installment of the IPL begins on March 22 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match.
The BCCI has only announced the schedule for the first 21 matches of the season as it awaits the final dates of India's general elections.
The IPL is the world's richest cricket league and has proven to be a cash boon for both the BCCI and top players.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos