India's pants are all set to return to cricket after a car crash in 2022

Star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is fit to play in the Indian Premier League from this month after being seriously injured in a car accident in 2022, the cricket board said on Tuesday.

Pant will return to the Delhi Capitals after missing last season and could play for India in the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States in June.

“After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehabilitation and recovery process following a life-threatening road accident… Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

After BCCI's announcement, the 26-year-old posted a picture of himself on Instagram with the caption, “Keep smiling.”

Pant crashed his Mercedes SUV north of New Delhi before dawn in December 2022, sustaining multiple injuries when the car rammed into a guardrail, overturned and burst into flames.

He was rushed to hospital before being flown to Mumbai for further treatment and surgery.

Pant has been undergoing an intensive rehabilitation program since surviving the crash with a damaged ligament in his right knee, an injured wrist and ankle and abrasions to his back.

He was replaced as skipper of Delhi Capitals last year by Australia's David Warner.

Pant has played a total of 129 times for India across all three formats since 2017.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah foreshadowed Pant's return on Monday when he said the destructive wicketkeeper-batsman could be available for the T20 World Cup.

“If he can play the T20 World Cup for us, it will be something big for us,” Shah was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

“He is a big asset for us. If he can keep (wicket), he can play the World Cup. Let's see how he does in the IPL.”

Before the IPL's final player auction last December, Pant had spoken about the challenges he faced during the recovery period.

“The kind of accident I had makes me lucky to be alive,” he said.

“I think it was quite a challenge. Especially the first part, I would say more from a physical point of view… there was a lot of pain to endure.”

The latest installment of the IPL begins on March 22 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match.

The BCCI has only announced the schedule for the first 21 matches of the season as it awaits the final dates of India's general elections.

The IPL is the world's richest cricket league and has proven to be a cash boon for both the BCCI and top players.

