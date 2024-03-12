Sports
Shooter pleads guilty to murdering University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe
Estimated reading time: 3-4 minutes
SALT LAKE CITY The man accused of shooting and killing 2021 University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe pleaded guilty Monday.
Buk Mawut Buk, 25, pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder, first-degree felonies. In exchange for his guilty pleas, additional charges of obstruction of justice and possession of a weapon by a restricted person were dismissed. The murder and attempted murder charges were reduced from aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder as part of a plea deal.
Buk is expected to be sentenced on April 29. He faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years to life in Utah State Prison for his murder conviction.
“This act of violence shocked the Salt Lake County community when it happened. Not only was Mr. Lowe a renowned star athlete at the University of Utah, but he was a beloved friend, son and brother. Although perfect justice would mean that Mr. Lowe lived yet and the other victim did not have to live with injuries that will last a lifetime. We hope this sentencing gives Mr. Lowe's loved ones and the second victim the feeling that they have received some measure of justice,” Salt said Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill Monday as he announced the guilty pleas.
On September 26, 2021, Lowe attended a house party at 2215 S. Broadmoor Street (2625 East), just hours after the University of Utah football team defeated Washington State at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The party was supposed to be for players only, but uninvited guests showed up.
“Several people who were not invited came to the party and caused problems,” police said, including Buk.
Lowe and Fuamoli Pomale tried to leave, but Lowe's car was blocked by another vehicle. An argument broke out between Lowe and the other men, who refused to move their car. At some point during the argument, Buk walked across the street, grabbed a gun from another man and shot Lowe and Pomale, who were standing on the sidewalk, according to court documents.
“Witnesses then saw Buk walk up to the victims and shoot them five or six more times as they lay on the ground,” according to court documents. The woman later told police that Buk tried to “finish them off.”
During an autopsy for Lowe, the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office recovered four bullets from his body.
“They identified at least 19 injuries caused by the bullets,” the charging documents said.
Pomale was shot in the neck and chest and suffered “extensive” injuries, but survived.
Buk was on probation at the time of the murder for two previous convictions for violent crimes. According to court records, Buk was convicted in March 2021 of failing to stop when ordered by police. In June 2020, he was convicted of theft in two separate cases, including a case in which he robbed a father and daughter at gunpoint and was sentenced to three years' probation.
Buk was scheduled to appear in court in May, ahead of Monday's guilty pleas.
Lowe had dedicated the 2021 football season to a Texas teammate, Ty Jordan, who died nearly a year earlier after an accidental self-inflicted shooting. Lowe changed his jersey number to number 22 in memory of Jordan.
Lowe's family attended the court proceedings on Monday and said it was an emotional day for them.
“Aaron was a light in our family,” Lowe's brother Christopher Jackson told KSL-TV. 'The most important thing was that some kind of responsibility was taken. And I think it's important that we hear from him. You know, does he regret it?'
Jackson said the family plans to be involved in Buk's sentencing next month, and they hope he stays in prison for the rest of his life.
“I don't think he needs to set out to commit his violence against anyone else. It is of the utmost importance to us that he lives with his decision every day.”
Jackson said the family argued against the death penalty for Buk and that through faith they have found forgiveness for Lowe's killer.
“If we really forgive him, then you know, who are we to take a life?” he said.
