DU Hockey looks to clinch first postseason test against Minnesota Duluth
The National Collegiate Hockey Conference Tournament gets youWe're on the road this weekend, but if you ask the DU hockey team, the past few weeks have felt like postseason play.
I think we were in the postseason mindset. ThisThe last few weeks have been huge in the NCHC standings… so I think having competitive games in the last few weeks has really helped us transition our game and help us get into that mindset, defenseman Sean Behrens say.
DU locked up the No. 2 seed in the NCHC Tournament after splitting their final regular season series with Colorado College. The Pioneers lost the first game Friday night 4-3 in Colorado Springs, but came back home Saturday and won 4-3.
Denver will host seventh-seeded University of Minnesota Duluth in a best-of-three quarterfinal series, earning home ice for the quarterfinals. Puck drop for game one is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM MT, and all three games will be available on NCHC.tv. The winners of the four conference quarterfinals will advance to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff, which will take place in St. Paul, Minnesota, March 22-23.
The Pioneers have been in a home-ice battle in the final weeks of the regular season, both in the conference and in qualifying for the NCAA Tournament, says Head Coach David Carle.
And the quality of opponents they have faced in the second half of the season has also given DU opportunities to overcome challenges and find ways to win.
“We moved forward, got better, got into awkward situations and found ways to deal with them, and we found ways to string together some wins against really good teams,” Carle says.
DU defeated Minnesota Duluth in their final series of the regular season, winning 5-4 in overtime on Feb. 16 and 5-2 on Feb. 17. The two teams faced off in the 2022 Frozen Faceoff semifinals, which UMD won; However, Denver defeated them a week later in the NCAA tournament.
DU finished the regular season with an overall record of 24-9-3 and an NCHC record of 15-7-2. Going forward, the Pioneers hope to continue to improve their defensive play, including sharpening their penalty skills.
In the first half we had areas we wanted to clean up, especially defensively in the neutral zone, and I thought we were very good at that in recent weekends. We played a good team system and everyone participated, Behrens said.
Behrens received his first NCHC Defenseman of the Week award of the seasonthe sixth of his career on February 19, after the team swept UMD. Teammates Boston Buckberger, Zeev Buium and Shai Buium were also honored with the award this season.
I think everyone played our standard of hockey, forward and captain McKade Webster say.
The team also hopes to rely on the success of their depth scoring, which was especially successful toward the end of the regular season. Earlier this month, the Pioneers had 11 different scorers against St. Cloud State who played a big role in their first weekend sweep in St. Cloud since 2007.
To get depth scores, you need it in single-game eliminations [in the postseason]because one line or group of players is going to be shut down on any given night, and you want everyone to feel confident that they can put the puck in the back of the net, Carle says.
The balanced scoring the Pioneers have shown also shows a level of selflessness from the forward and alternate captain Connor Caponi would like to see it continue.
I think that's what makes the difference in championship teams, says Caponi.
