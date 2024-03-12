Footballer, 15, paralyzed after snowboarding accident

It was the call every parent fears.





Sharelle Mendenhall's 15-year-old stepson, Blake, had been in a snowboarding accident and no one knew the extent of his injuries.





While they waited for more details, Sharelle, who lives in Las Vegas, took to social media.





I just typed the words: we need prayers straight away, she tells PEOPLE in an interview from Blake's bedside. And then just streams of people started praying.





The teen, who plays football and soccer, had been enjoying a day on the slopes with his friends at the Northstar Resort in North Lake Tahoe, California, when the snowboard he was riding hit an edge and pushed him into a tree. Minutes later, Blake was life-flighted to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada.





Thanks to Blake Mendenhall











The second call we got was from the surgeon who told us Blake had multiple spinal fractures, recalls Sharelle, who was speaking at a church conference when she received the news. They told us at the time that it was very serious and that they had to go in immediately to do the operation. They couldn't wait for us to get there. So he didn't have a single parent there.





His doctor has been performing spine surgery for 20 years and he told us this is the worst case he's ever seen, says Sharelle, a former Miss California who currently serves as Mrs. Nevada American 2023. There were fractures of the T4 all the way down. His spinal cord was completely severed between T7 and T8. His entire spine is displaced.





Blake Mendenhall's spinal separation.

Thanks to Blake Mendenhall











These massive injuries have left Blake, who lives in Napa Valley, California, paralyzed from the waist down, a harsh reality for a teenager known for his love of sports.





He is the hardest working person I know, Sharelle says. This boy gets up at 5am and cycles to the gym to work out before going to school. He made the football team as a freshman. He was the kicker and didn't miss a single field goal. He was also on the football team. And he recently found out he was on the high school golf team.





Blake and his family.

Thanks to Blake Mendenhall





After spending several hours in the operating room, Blake woke up with his family surrounding him, including his father, Sharelle's husband Adam Mendenhall, as well as his mother Tasha Abri and his stepfather Aaron Warnock.





There was a moment where we all sat down and thought, Okay, He is be strong, so now We have to be strong, says Sharelle. He has arm mobility, so that's a huge blessing. There was also no brain damage, so that is also a blessing.





Blake Mendenhall with his cousins ​​Garrett (left) and Dom Brumley.

Thanks to Blake Mendenhall





Nevertheless, the road to recovery will be long, with doctors saying Blake is not yet ready to be safely transferred to Craig Rehabilitation Hospital in Colorado, where he will learn how to adapt to his new reality.





He still has chest tubes because he has a punctured lung, Sharelle explains. He has multiple broken ribs, so he has a lot of blood and drainage and breathing issues that they are trying to work on with him.





A cork board will soon be placed next to Blake's side, marking the places across the country and around the world where people are praying for a miracle for the inspiring teen.





Never miss a story





Blake Mendenhall with his father Adam at Renown Regional Medical Center.

Thanks to Blake Mendenhall





And while Blake and his family say they are determined to take it one day at a time, they say Blake is a special child, ready to send a message to the world.





The best thing about him is his heart, Sharelle concludes. Even as he lays in that hospital bed, he talks about finding something you love and working hard at it and never giving up. He says he knows God will always be with you and test you to be a better man or a better woman. He tells everyone to find something he likes to do.





a GoFundMe was founded to support the family.