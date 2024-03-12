Women's tennis splits doubleheader to open spring break





Next game: vs. Marist 13-3-2024 | 11:30 March 13 (Wed) / 11:30 am vs Marist History ANNAPOLIS, MD. Competing against some mid-major foes, the Navy women's tennis team (14-5) split the first doubleheader of the week at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, losing a 7-0 match to No. 40 Princeton (9 ). -3) before bouncing back for a 4-3 win against Butler (10-8) later in the day. Princeton Summary The Mids fell into an early hole when the Tigers' No. 3 duo of Alice Ferlito and Neha Velaga defeated the juniors Kate Lee And Parvathi Shanker 6-2, and No. 2 Princeton team of Eva Elbaz and Isabella Chhiv defeated freshman Olivia Fermo and junior Emily Tannenbaum , 6-3, to secure the doubles point for Princeton. Trailing 4-3 at the time, sophomores Sia Chaudry and oldest Samantha Johannes their top court match against Madeleine Jessup and Maia Sung was abandoned. In singles, junior Sylvia Eklund fell victim to Chhiv in fifth place, losing 6-0, 6-0, while Elbaz defeated rookie shortly after Manci Pal by a 6-2, 6-1 score in the No. 6 match. Jessup earned Princeton's ninth victory of the season, taking the No. 4 win over the freshman singles Makaila Cheng 6-0, 6-1, and Ferlito secured the lead as she defeated freshmen Anna Jordaan , 7-5, 6-2, at the number 4 position. Going into their matches, Tannenbaum had her 13-match singles winning streak snapped by Velaga, who earned the 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 victory over Navy's top player, while Johns was defeated by Leena Bennetto on the second field. , 4-6, 6-2, 10-6, to end her own seven-match win streak. Butler summary The Bulldogs quickly gained the upper hand in doubles, as Natalie Boesing and Chase Metcalf posted a 6-0 victory on court No. 1 over Eklund and Jordaan. Delaney Schurhamer and Jordan Schildcrout then picked up the doubles point for Butler as they defeated Cheng and fellow freshmen Julia Lee 6-4, at No. 2, while Chaudry and Pal recorded a 7-6 (10-8) win against the Bulldogs' No. 3 pair of Norah Balthazor and Lauren Cook to avoid the doubles. Fermo got Navy back into the match when she defeated Cook 6-1, 6-2 at No. 5 singles, while Schurhamer defeated the senior captain. Stella Ribaudo on No. 2, 6-3, 6-3, to put Butler ahead again. Fighting back, the Navy won victories Julia Lee at No. 6 (6-3, 6-2 over Katie Beavin) and Kate Lee on court No. 4 (6-4, 6-3 over Elle Martin) before Chaudry sealed Navy's victory when she outlasted Boeing on the top court, 3-6, 6-4, 10-8. At the end of the day, Shanker fell just short on court number 3 against Balthazor, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5. Coach Keith Puryear Comments “I thought today's games contained some great insights for us as a team. Princeton was good, but I think we left with a good feeling for where we are now. We created opportunities for ourselves, but in some cases couldn't capitalize enough “I thought both Em and Sam had performances that stood out, while Anna also performed well today.” “In the second match we let things slide on a few courts in doubles, but Manci and Sia fought to win a tough match. Because we lost the point in doubles, we had to dig it out in singles and we have tough competitive matches all around. Kudos to Liv, Julia, Kate and Sia for getting us the points needed to secure the win. I also thought that Parv, even though he lost in three sets, competed well and just came up short. We will concentrate on recovering and train focused tomorrow in preparation for Wednesday's matches.” Match notes Navy is now 0-2 all-time against Princeton, while the Mids now have a 1-0 all-time record against Butler.

Tannenbaum's loss to Princeton ended her undefeated spring season and marked her first loss since October 19, 2023.

Chaudry is 3-0 playing No. 1 singles this season. Next one The Navy wraps up its spring break Wednesday, facing Marist (11:30 a.m.) and Marquette (6:30 p.m.) at the USTA National Campus.

