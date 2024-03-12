No. 6 Men's tennis earns second straight win over No. 31 UCLA





THE ANGELS The sixth-ranked Columbia men's tennis team earned its second straight victory over No. 31 UCLA, 6-1, Monday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center, after becoming the first Ivy League to ever defeat the Bruins in a 4-0 victory last season. Columbia earned its fourth straight win and improved to 10-2 overall on the season. The game against UCLA was the first of Columbia's spring break trip to California. The Lions next meet No. 51 Pepperdine for a first serve Wednesday at 5:00 PM ET. Columbia concludes the trip with a 4:00 PM ET game against UC Irvine on Friday. The Lions claimed the doubles point to start Monday's match. The duo of Alex Kotzen And Henry Ruger cruised past Jeffery Fradkin and Govind Nanda 6-1 in the No. 3 doubles match. No. 22 Nicolaas Kotzen And Max Westphal took the doubles point with a dominant 6-2 victory over Spencer Johnson and Emon Van Loben Sels in second place. The 18e-ranked pair Theo Wijngar And Michael Zheng played top doubles against Timothy Li and Giacomo Revelli. Their match remained unfinished with the Columbia clinch. Columbia was solid in the singles lineup, picking up wins in five of six matches. UCLA earned its only team point with a victory in the No. 6 doubles match, in which Aadarsh ​​defeated Tripathi Ruger 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 1-0 (10-4). Hugo Hashimoto rolled into the No. 5 position and recorded a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Loben Sels. No. 113 Westphal followed that up with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Gianluca Ballotta, 6-4, 6-2 in the No. 4 singles. No. 77 Alex Kotzen won the match for the Lions with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over second-place Revelli. The match was played out after the clinch, allowing two more Lions to earn singles victories. No. 113 Nicolaas Kotzen posted a three-set victory, 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10-4) over Johnson in the No. 3 singles match. 15eThe ranked Zheng battled through straight sets to beat No. 28 Nanda 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) in the top singles. RESULTS #6 Columbia 6, #31 UCLA 1 Singles

1. #15 Michael Zheng (COL) final #28 Govind Nanda (UCLA) 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

2. #77 Alex Kotzen (COL) final Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) 6-3, 6-3

3. #113 Nicolaas Kotzen (COL) final Spencer Johnson (UCLA) 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10-4)

4. Max Westphal (COL) final Gianluca Ballotta (UCLA) 6-4, 6-2

5. Hugo Hashimoto (COL) final Emon van Loben Sels (UCLA) 6-2, 6-2

6. Aadarsh ​​​​Tripathi (UCLA) final Henry Ruger (COL) 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 1-0 (10-4) Double

1. Timothy Li/Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) vs. #18 Theo Wijngar / Michael Zheng (COL) 3-4, unfinished

2. #22 Nicolaas Kotzen / Max Westphal (COL) final Spencer Johnson/Emon van Loben Sels (UCLA) 6-2

3. Alex Kotzen / Henry Ruger (COL) final Jeffrey Fradkin/Govind Nanda (UCLA) 6-1 Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (5,4,2,3,1,6) THE LIONS FOLLOW Stay up to date on all things Columbia Men's Tennis by following the Lions on X (@CULionsMTEN), Instagram (@culionsmten) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaAthletics).

