Sports
Family of North Shore HS football player who was fatally shot at house party shares his legacy
The possibilities seemed endless for 18-year-old Jarvon Coles, a standout football player in his senior year at North Shore High School who, according to his family, was college bound with a 4.1 GPA.
The teen was shot Saturday evening outside a house party in the 4900 block of Fieldwick Lane in the Humble neighborhood. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the party was held at a temporary rental property with more than 100 people in attendance.
Just love your children. Hug them every day because it could be the last time you see them, Cole's mother Brittney told KPRC 2.
The linebacker played on the football team that went to the state championship last season. His family said he hoped to play college football and continue in the NFL.
You always think yours is special, but he really was special, said his grandfather Braxton Coles. You don't realize it until other people tell you. And you know, because of this tragedy, there's been such an outpouring of love from the community, from all over, really from all over the country, to show that he was that child.
The family beams with pride as they remember Jarvon Coles, who they also call Veezy.
I taught you to get good grades. We did no C's, no mediocre, no B's. Give us Ashes, said Brittney Coles. He had so many plans.
The family had just visited Lamar University, where Jarvon Coles hoped to continue his football career after graduating in a few months.
A senior sign in his family's front yard, with his name and number on it, now has a black band wrapped around it after the shooting that cut his promising life short.
What happened
“Everyone is so panicked,” Brittney Coles said of the phone call she received around midnight. Nobody knew what to say.
Friends at the party called her when they thought he was passing out and having a seizure, she said. They told her that fireworks had gone off and everyone had fallen to the ground, but he didn't get up.
She kept asking if he was breathing and stayed on the phone as she heard partygoers trying to perform CPR and call an ambulance.
Once she got to the hospital, she learned he had been shot in the chest, back and finger.
The individuals involved may have been on the street, perhaps a block or two away, when they fired the shots at the party, said HCSO Sgt. Miller said at the scene Saturday evening. The shooter or shooters then left the scene in a vehicle, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
HCSO investigators returned to the remote neighborhood Monday afternoon. KPRC 2 saw them talking to people who live there as they continued to work on obtaining surveillance video for analysis by the high-tech crime unit.
No suspect or vehicle description has been released yet.
Recent gun violence targeting teenagers caught the attention of Houston Mayor John Whitmire on Monday.
It's alarming when I hear the reports over the weekend, Whitmire said at a news conference on HPD's suspended cases scandal. Far too many young people. The tragedy of football players, high school students, who will never make it through graduation.
Brittney Coles said she was looking forward to celebrating her son's graduation and that he was ready for it too, but now the opportunity has been wasted in vain.
No matter how hard you try to protect your child… there are still bad people out there, said Brittney Coles. You took my pride and joy, just as you took my world from me.
A coach told KPRC 2 earlier today that Jarvon Coles was someone who never got into trouble and always did the right thing, both on and off the field.
HCSO asks that any tips in the case be forwarded to the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers, at 713-222-TIPS.
