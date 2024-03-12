Luca Nardi stuns youth tennis idol Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells | Tennis news





Nardi said it was insane that he defeated the 24-time Grand Slam champion and his tennis idol after qualifying for the match as a lucky loser.

Luca Nardi used a combination of poise and strength to stun his boyhood tennis idol and top seed Novak Djokovic with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. Nardi, ranked 123, capped the massive world number turmoil late on Monday with an ace and a look of disbelief. The 20-year-old from Italy dropped his racket and raised his hands to his face before greeting Djokovic at the net. Before this evening, no one knew me, Nardi said in an on-court interview after his victory. I hope the audience enjoyed the game; I'm super happy with this one. Nardi lost his qualifying match for the main draw, but ultimately competed due to a player withdrawal. He received a bye through the opening round. He came into the main draw as a lucky loser, so he really had nothing to lose, Djokovic said of Nardi. He deserved to win. I was more surprised by my level. My level was really bad. That's it, these two things come together. He's having a great day; I'm having a really bad day. The Italian ended the 11-match win streak of the experienced Serbian, whose poster hung above his bed from the age of eight. But the youngster was unimpressed by Djokovic's big match and broke him for a 4-2 lead in the deciding set before sealing victory with a match point ace three games later. The Italian finished with 36 winners and 41 unforced errors, while Djokovic made 31 errors in just under two and a half hours. This is a miracle, Nardi said in a post-match interview on Tennis Channel. I'm a 20 year old guy, 100 in the world, and I beat Novak. So crazy. Crazy. That feeling when you beat the number 1 in the world @Luca___Nardi | #Tennisparadise pic.twitter.com/0NiHD1ZPKQ BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 12, 2024 Nardi set the tone early with his hard shots and frustrated Djokovic all evening. There was a moment when Nardi was surprised by an incall and nonchalantly hit the ball back over the net. It resulted in a winner and led to Djokovic complaining to the referee about a possible interference. Nardi has become the lowest-ranked player to defeat Djokovic in a Grand Slam or ATP Masters 1000 event, surpassing Kevin Anderson (ranked 122) in 2008 in Miami. He will now face American Tommy Paul in the round of 16. When Nardi was asked about his opinion of his opponent during the post-match press conference, he seemed bewildered. He responded with: Tommy Paul for what? I play against him? Really and truly? The shocked Italian added that he had not checked the draw, presumably because he was out of the tournament. Thanks for letting me know, Nardi said to loud laughter from the media. Your Indian Wells round of 16 Nardi vs. Paul

Ruud vs. Monfils

Medvedev vs. Dimitrov

Fritz vs. Rune

Lehecka vs. Tsitsipas

Shelton vs. sinner

Zverev vs. de Minaur

Marozsan vs. Alcaraz () @BNPPARIBASOPEN | #Tennisparadise pic.twitter.com/jRIFXSt371 ATP tour (@atptour) March 12, 2024

