



For the first time in history, the Paralympic Games will be held at the same location as the Olympic Games in Seoul, South Korea. The competition takes place two weeks after the Olympic closing ceremony (October 15-24) and involves 3,057 athletes from 60 countries. Several Olympic officials are recruited and specially trained in Paralympic competitions to carry out their roles at both Games. French Paralympian Mustapha Badid is stealing the headlines after winning gold in the men's 200m, 1500m, 5000m and marathon wheelchair races, and finishing first in the 1500m demonstration event at the Olympic Games. Dennis Oehler (USA) makes Paralympic history in Seoul by becoming the first leg amputee to run the 100 meters in under 12 seconds; the American claimed gold with a time of 11.73 seconds. September 22, 1989 The International Paralympic Committee is found. 1992 In March and April, the cities of Tignes and Albertville in France will host the fifth Paralympic Winter Games, which will take place at the same location as the Winter Olympic Games, a historic first. The Summer Paralympics will be held in Barcelona from September 3 to 14 and will attract 2,999 athletes from 83 countries. 15 sports are contested, including wheelchair tennis a new addition to the Paralympic programme. 1.5 million people tune in to watch the Games on television. It is striking that almost half of the athletes involved participate in athletics and swimming events. 279 world records have been set, including Heinz Frei (SUI) who completed the marathon in just 1 hour and 30 minutes. Nigerian amputee Ajibola Adeoye wins the 100-meter sprint in 10.72 seconds and the 200 meters in 21.83 seconds. Tanni Grey-Thompson (GBR) claims four gold medals in the 100 metres, 200 metres, 400 meters and 800 meters wheelchair races. 1996 Atlanta will host the 10th Summer Paralympics from August 16 to 25, with 3,259 athletes from 104 countries participating. An important milestone in the history of the Paralympic Games will take place when 56 athletes with intellectual disabilities compete alongside athletes with physical and visual disabilities in the athletics and swimming events. 2000 The 11th Summer Paralympics will be held in Sydney from October 18 to 29. 3,879 athletes from 123 countries are participating in the Games. The Olympic and Paralympic Organizing Committees share resources, so venue managers and other officials are in charge of both Games. The program includes 18 sports: For archery, Para-athletics, dish, Para cycling, Para equestrian, goalball, Para judo, Para powerlifting, sailing, football 7a-side (for athletes with a motor disability), shooting Para sports, sitting volleyball, Para swimming, Para table tennis, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair rugby, And wheelchair tennis. Women will compete in the Para-powerlifting competitions for the first time, and wheelchair rugby will make its Paralympic debut as the US wins gold after beating Australia 32-31 in a thrilling final. 300 million viewers in more than 100 countries watch the broadcast of the Games, while 1.2 million tickets are sold for the event. Spain was stripped of its intellectual disability basketball gold medal shortly after the Games closed after it emerged players had pretended to be mentally disabled when they were not. As a result, athletes with intellectual disabilities were subsequently excluded from the program of future Games, as the system for assessing their disability required reforms. June 19, 2001 The IOC and the IPC sign an agreement that guarantees and protects the organization of the Paralympic Games and ensures that, from the 2008 Beijing Games onwards, the Paralympic Games will always take place shortly after the Olympic Games and will use the same sporting venues, facilities and Athletes Village. , and that entrance fees and travel costs would be covered equally. Each future host city will therefore host both the Olympic and Paralympic Games. 2004 The 12th Summer Paralympics will take place in Athens from September 17 to 28; 3,808 athletes from 135 countries, 17 of whom are making their Paralympic debut, are involved in the proceedings. This is the first year in which the Olympic and Paralympic Games have a shared organizing committee. 50 international channels and 1,103 media channels bring the spectacle to a new record. During the closing ceremony, the Agitos, the symbol of the Paralympic movement, will be unveiled in their current form. Brazil wins the first Paralympic Games blind football tournament, while the handcycling event also makes its debut. Women's competitions in For judo And sitting volleyball are held for the first time.

