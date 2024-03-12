Miami Football: Ranking the top five quarterbacks entering the spring
5. Judd Anderson
Even though we're already a week into spring training, the rankings of the Miami quarterbacks are already set in most people's minds. This might be the most talented quarterback room Miami has had this century.
Miami has four quarterbacks with multiple college football starts under their belts. The lone quarterback without any football experience may have the biggest advantage. Freshman quarterback Judd Anderson has the opportunity to learn from all the other quarterbacks in the room and is already in post-training.
The 6-foot-2 passer is underrated athletically and has all the tools to become Miami's quarterback of the future. The former dual-sport athlete (basketball) passed for more than 1,700 yards and 15 touchdowns in his senior season.
4. Jacurri Brown
When the former Miami quarterback started Tyler Van Dyke went down with an injury last season prior to a crucial ACC game with ClemsonMiami opted to go with the true freshmen Emory Williams. The first-year QB led Miami to a 28-20 overtime win against the Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium.
It surprised some, considering those sophomores Jacurri Brown played in eight games and made two starts in the 2022 season. Van Dyke was benched prior to the Florida State game and Williams was again given the nod over Brown to start.
After Williams suffered a season-ending arm injury in a 27–20 loss to FSU, Miami went back to Van Dyke for its final regular season games (a 38–31 loss to Louisville and a 45–20 win over Boston College).
It gave reason to believe the coaching staff didn't feel Brown put Miami in the best position to win football games.
Van Dyke entered the transfer portal after the regular season and forced Brown into the starting role for Miami's bowl game against Rutgers. In his lone competitive appearance of the season, the former four-star prospect from Lowndes, GA, completed 20 of 31 passes for 181 yards, threw for one score and rushed for two more. Brown also threw an interception in a 31-24 loss. Brown could make a big leap in the spring and take over the role of third quarterback if he can improve his accuracy and decision-making.
The 6'4″, 220-pound QB's career numbers include a 61 percent completion percentage, 411 passing yards, four TDs, four INTs, 278 yards rushing, two rushing TDs and 30.9 yards rushing per game.
3. Emory Williams
Williams picked up the offense quickly in the first season under offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. He was able to lead the charge in a hostile environment against Miami's biggest rival, State of Floridaand was one score away from a major upset before being carted off with an injury on Miami's final drive.
His two starts are a small sample size of his potential, but certainly enough to consider him a third-string quarterback at this point in the spring.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound quarterback from Milton, FL, completed his freshman year with a 62 percent completion percentage, 470 yards passing, three touchdowns and one interception.
2. Reese Poffenbarger
When Miami landed Albany transfer quarterback Reese Poffenbarger in January, he was expected to be the starter for Miami for the upcoming 2024 season.
The 6'1″, 215-pound QB led the FCS in passing touchdowns (36) and yards (3,603) last season, and the buzz on campus is that he is a fiery competitor.
His experience at the college football level gives him an edge as Miami's backup quarterback, but he will have to perform at a high level to maintain his position. Poffenbarger has played in 24 games and completed 60 percent of his passes for nearly 6,000 yards, throwing 56 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in two years at Albany.
The question about Poffenbarger is the competition he played against. Last season, he completed fewer than 60 percent of his passes in nine games. His last start did not go well. He threw three interceptions and zero touchdowns in a playoff loss State of South Dakota.
He has two years of eligibility remaining.
1. Cam department
Washington state Handover Cam Ward will certainly be the starting quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes in their opener against the Florida Gators in Gainesville.
Ward threw for 3,736 yards, 25 TDs, seven interceptions in 2023 and more than 7,000 yards and 48 TDs in his two seasons with the Cougars.
Ward has already made a strong impression after three spring training sessions.
Ward's ability to improvise and make plays when the play goes wrong makes him special. Ward ranked 49th in offensive rating (80.6) among quarterbacks last season.
Against teams that finished the season ranked in the final top 25 (Arizona, Oregon, Washington,), Ward passed for an average of 315 yards with a completion percentage of 70.2. He threw four touchdowns and three interceptions in those games, resulting in an 0-3 record.
Ward should play for a much improved offensive line this season as the Cougars are ranked 75th while the Hurricanes are ranked 12th.
