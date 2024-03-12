Bancroft, Robertson posted all-ECAC third-team hockey selections





ITHACA, NY Cornell men's hockey sophomore forward Dalton Bancroft and freshman defenseman Ben Robertson have been named third-team All-ECAC Hockey selections, the conference office announced Tuesday afternoon. Bancroft and Robertson are the first Cornell tandem to earn Third Team All-ECAC Hockey designations in the same season since goaltender Matthew Galajda and defenseman Alex Green following the 2019-2020 season. In 21 ECAC hockey games this season, Bancroft finished with 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists), tied for first-year forward Jonathan Chestnut for the second-most points by a Cornell player in conference play. Four of Bancroft's nine goals were power-play marks and the Madoc, Ont., native had a pair of game-winning goals, including the game-winning goal in overtime against No. 5-ranked Quinnipiac on Jan. 20 at Lynah Rink. Bancroft finished the regular season with seven multi-point games, six of them in ECAC Hockey action, and recorded a season-high three-point night (two goals, one assist) in an 8–4 loss to Quinnipiacin Hamden, Conn. , on November 17. During the regular season meeting with the Bobcats, Bancroft finished with five points (four goals, one assist). Overall, Bancroft ranks second on the Big Red in scoring with his 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 28 games played. He leads the team in power play goals with six, the most since Tristan Mullin had seven goals with a man advantage during the 2019-2020 season, and is one of three players with more than ten goals, joined by seniors. Gabriel Seger (12) and freshmen Ryan Walsh (10). Robertson, who was named to the All-Rookie Team on Monday, also received Third Team All-ECAC Hockey honors, becoming the second freshman in program history to be named to one of three all-league teams ECAC Hockey. A First Team All-ECAC Hockey selection in 2018, Galajda is the only other freshman player to earn all-league honors in his freshman season with the Big Red. After a stellar freshman season, Robertson scored 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in all 22 ECAC hockey games. He also blocked the third-most shots of a Cornell player against conference foes (23), while his 13 points in conference games were tied for the 10th-most by a freshman defenseman in Division I hockey. The 13 points are the second-highest total by a freshman blueliner in ECAC Hockey, behind Dartmouth's CJ Foley (5-1318). Robertson finishes the regular season with 19 points (three goals, 16 assists), currently ranked 14th and has the 12th most assists of a freshman defenseman in Division I hockey this season. His point and assist totals rank third by a Cornell freshman defenseman in program history. Robertson is level on points with Bruce Frauley (1987-88) and has equaled Mark McRae's assist output from the 1999-00 campaign. Hailing from Potomac Falls, Virginia, Robertson opened the 2023-24 season with assists in the first seven games and became the second freshman in program history to open his collegiate career with a seven-game scoring streak. He joined Morgan Barron (2017-18). ). The assist streak marked the sixth time a player recorded helpers in seven consecutive games under Mike Schafer '86 since the 1995-96 season, along with Stephen Bâby and Ryan Vesce (2000-01), Mark McRae (2002-03), Charlie Cook (2003-04) and Barron. The Cornell duo returns to the ice this weekend after an opening-round bye, when the No. 15 ranked Big Red hosts bitter rival Harvard in the quarterfinals of the 2024 ECAC Men's Hockey Championship. The best-of-three series will have puck drops at Lynah Rink on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and if necessary, Sunday's game would have a 4 p.m. start time. All games will be broadcast on ESPN+ and over the air on WHCU (870 AM, 97.7 FM, whcuradio.com).

