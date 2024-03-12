53 arrested for match fixing at football, tennis and table tennis events in 20 countries

BOX SCORE | LYON (March 12, 2024) INTERPOL has released its bi-weekly “Integrity in Sport”, which tracks key developments in corruption in sport around the world.

TO RESEARCH

In Formula 1, the head of the International Automobile Federation is accused of using his position to influence and overturn a decision against a driver, thus influencing the final result.

A League of Ireland player has been praised for reporting an attempted spot-fixing, which sparked a Garda investigation, with both FAI and PFAI highlighting the importance of vigilance and education in preventing such incidents.

Led by the Spanish National Police, a total of 53 people were arrested in Madrid and Guadalajara for their role in arranging football, tennis and table tennis matches in 20 countries, resulting in an estimated profit of 2 million euros. The operation, supported by Europol, INTERPOL and the Spanish tax authorities, also uncovered sophisticated methods of livestream manipulation and money laundering.

Identity theft charges against four Iowa State athletes were dropped after prosecutors requested a dismissal over evidence obtained through warrantless searches. The athletes allegedly bet using other people's accounts, and lawyers argued that the searches violated their rights.

SENTENCES/SANCTIONS

Former Attard FC member Rudgear Scerri for match-fixing in Malta was increased on appeal, highlighting the country's strict stance against corruption in sport. Initially sentenced to two years in prison, his sentence was amended to six months in prison with additional long-term restrictions, highlighting the seriousness of sports-related corruption.

Daniel Esteves was suspended for a season and fined for involvement in sports betting after placing more than 663 bets while playing for Marinhense during the 2021/22 season, which led to a tumultuous relationship with teammates and affected his performances.

OPPORTUNITIES AND END

Research from Bournemouth University (BU) shows that the virtual avatars or characters in esports can be used to manipulate the flow of an esports competition, for example by including the participant's body weight in the avatar or online character. manipulate.

Offshore betting operators operate licenses in Curaçao, facilitating illegal betting in Brazil and beyond, with lax regulation and few options for gamblers.

UFDS Annual Report: Betting Corruption and Match Fixing in 2023. Sportradar Integrity Services' report on Match Fixing and Betting Corruption in 2023 highlights the extent of match fixing and the steps being taken to tackle it.

A new study from IBIA and H2 Gambling Capital looks at the impact of widespread availability of sports betting products across jurisdictions on sports integrity, consumer protection and tax revenue.

A new guide from the IOC and UNODC on prosecuting competitive manipulation cases looks at the challenges associated with prosecuting competitive manipulation cases and sets out a recommended framework for doing so.

The International Cycling Federation (UCI) launched a campaign aimed at cycling stakeholders to raise awareness about all forms of race manipulation.

INTEGRITY AT SPORTS EVENTS

The CSCF Foundation and the Bulgarian Ministry of Youth and Sports organized an important conference in Sofia, bringing together stakeholders to combat sports and esports crimes under the Integrisport 3.0 project. With extensive participation, including from sports federations, international bodies and INTERPOL, the event focused on strategic planning to address challenges and maintain sports integrity through cooperation and dialogue.

CONTEST CONFIRMATION

The Dutch Gaming Authority reports an 85% decrease in the number of suspicious sports matches reported by operators in 2023, possibly due to operators' lack of awareness of reporting procedures.

Former Punjab FC owner Ranjit Bajaj claims there is widespread match-fixing in Indian football leagues, pointing to shared ownership between clubs and offers to fix matches.

In the United States, a college basketball team said it was reviewing a game after reports of suspicious betting on the point spread or point differential.

CORRUPTION

In Brazil, the court overturned a prison sentence for bribery and corruption involving the president of the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games, on grounds of incompetence.

In Spain, prosecutors want the head coach of the Real Madrid team to go to jail for failing to declare his income to tax authorities.

