Three dolphins mark the final lap ending in The Hayt





Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.The Jacksonville University men's golf team moved up one spot on the final day to finish 11th at the John Hayt Invitational. Three Dolphins were the highlights of Sunday and ended the weekend with a solid finish. Officiating the tournament for JU was Jack Neil , who finished the tournament at one under par and scored even par on the final day to earn a top-5 finish. Neill finished in a tie for fourth place, playing among some of the best collegiate players in the country. It was a back and forth day as Neill progressed through the third round, but back-to-back birdies at the end of the round left him in fourth place. Second for the Dolphins was Alexandre Vandermoten , who earned himself a place in the top 25 after a stellar first and third rounds, scoring even par in the last 18 to move up to 25th. Vandermoten bounced back from second-round trouble, anchored by his first round and buoyed by a solid finish, playing a consistent round of even-par golf with just one bogey on his scorecard. Daniel Montalvo finished third in JU's scoring lineup and shot a team-best one-under-par in the final round as he found a groove, posting three birdies and just two bogeys. Jackson Klauk was the third-highest finisher for the Dolphins overall, playing as an individual, but came on fire in the third round, shooting three under par on his first five holes. Klauk finished tied for 57th in the tournament, recovering from a few first-round setbacks and gaining places on the rankings in both the second and third rounds. Joseph Hacker rounded out Jacksonville's scoring lineup, finishing tied for 69th after shooting six over par in the final round. The Dolphins are back in action next week at The Linger Longer Invitational, played in the Great Waters at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Oconee, Georgia, on March 17-19.

