PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpz P 3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY + CjwvZGl2PgoK Watch Erik Hansen And Tyler James discuss Notre Dame football's first spring training, what they want to see from the Irish later this spring and the latest recruiting news, while answering viewer questions on the latest edition of “Football Never Sleeps.” 'Football Never Sleeps', a weekly live show on YouTube, is sponsored by Old fashioned heating and air. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube. Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Notre Dame offensive linemen

