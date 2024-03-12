Senior Services rock-a-thon Friday at Rescue House – Davie County Enterprise Record





Senior Services rock-a-thon Friday at Rescue House Published 1:31 PM Tuesday, March 12, 2024 By Carrie Miller Davie senior services February at Davie Senior Services started with the Veterans Social, Chat with Your Senior Tar Heel and the Diabetes and Nutrition Class The monthly Bunco group met on February 2. The Parkinson Support Group is held on the first Monday of every month, and speakers join Novant Health's Senior Services. At Memory Café on February 6, caregivers and their loved ones joined Kelly Sloan for an interactive time singing familiar tunes. This group enjoyed the Valentine's Day themed fellowship and snacks. On February 8 it was bingo, sponsored by Lambert Funeral Service. Each quarter, Senior Services partners with Smart Start of Davie County for Grandparents and Me, which was held on February 9. Fraud is a hot topic and Allegacy Federal Credit Union shared information on February 12. To celebrate Valentine's Day, Senior Services held its annual party on February 14 with more than 120 people in attendance. The Boogie Brigade performed. On February 15, Senior Games and Special Olympics teamed up for a Senior Games and Special Olympics Cornhole event. Prizes were awarded to the first and second place in each group. Senior Services organized a Meet the Candidates Forum 2024 on February 15. Rick Cross was the moderator. Senior Services held its annual Black History Month Celebration on February 22, entitled From the Past to the Present. Information was shared about influential people in the world and in Davie County. There were songs and dances of praise. This program is a partnership with Senior Services and the Davie Chapter of the NAACP. To close out February, Senior Services held a Winter Field Day in preparation for the upcoming Senior Games season: cornhole, football throwing, basketball throwing, table tennis and disc golf. If you are interested in competing in Senior Games, it is not too late. Registration forms are available until the day of the event. Davie Senior Games and SilverArts are open to people age 50 or older who live in Davie. Direct questions to Carrie Miller at 336-753-6230 or email to [email protected]. Senior Services will be holding their annual Rock-a-thon Fundraiser on Friday, March 15 at Rescue House Church from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Country music artist Taylor Mason will perform along with the Davie County Senior Services Boogie Brigade and a Zumba class. Come out and support your favorite team and raise money for Senior Services. This event is open to the community. Eric & Ks' BBQ food truck will be selling barbecue and hot dogs on site. To register for upcoming Senior Services activities, please call 336-753-6230.

