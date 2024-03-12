



CAA Softball Weekly Awards March 12

RICHMOND, Va. (March 5, 2024) The CAA has announced the weekly softball awards for the week of March 4-10. UNCW graduate outfielder Skylar Stockton earned CAA Player of the Week honors, and Campbell redshirt junior pitcher Isabella Smith received CAA Pitcher of the Week honors. In addition, Delaware freshman infielder Gianna Costaro was named CAA Rookie of the Week. PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Skylar Stockton, UNCW

Graduated | Outfield | The Woods, Texas / The Woods

Stockton hit .462 (6-13) with a .500 on-base percentage, scoring four runs and scoring three in a 3-1 week for UNCW, including a CAA series sweep. The graduate outfielder hit safely in all four games, extending her hitting streak to six. Stockton finished the weekend with back-to-back multi-hit efforts, going 2-for-3 with a walk, home run, double, two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases in game two against Hampton. In the final episode, she went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI, run scored and stolen base. PITCHER OF THE WEEK

Isabella Smith, Campbell

R-Junior | Raleigh, NC / St. David's School

Smith hit a save 2-0 in the circle, leading Campbell to a sweep of Stony Brook in their first-ever CAA series. The redshirt junior appeared in all three games in the series, throwing 16.2 innings with a 0.42 ERA and 22 strikeouts. In game one, Smith pitched a three-hit shutout, rousing a season-high 11 batters for her third double-digit strikeout this spring. In game two, she held the Seawolves hitless for 2.2 innings and recorded seven Ks in an eight-out save. Smith capped the weekend with her second complete game of the series, scattering three hits, allowing one earned run and striking out four in the series finale. Rookie of the week

Gianna Costaro, Delaware

Freshman | Infield | Bellmore, NY / John F. Kennedy

Costaro hit .500 (4-8) and posted an on-base percentage of .600, recording three runs scored and one RBI to help Delaware earn a series victory over Charleston. The freshman hit safely in all three games, including a 2-for-2 effort with a walk and a run scored in the series finale. It is her third multi-hit game this season. Additionally, she went 1-for-3 with two runs scored in Delaware's series-opening win. WINNERS OF THE 2024 CAA SOFTBALL WEEKLY AWARD

Player of the week

February 13: Kaitlyn Wells, Elon

February 20: Chloe Blantz, Delaware

February 27: Gianna Costaro, Delaware

March 5th: Morgan Hess, Delaware

12 March: Skylar Stockton, UNCW Pitcher of the week

February 13: Emily Winstead, UNCW

February 20: Julia Apsel, Hofstra

February 27: Kara Hammock, UNCW

March 5th: Ashton Melaas, Stony Brook

12 March: Isabella Smith, Campbell Rookie of the week

February 13: Angelina Branch, Hampton

February 20: Lindsay Lumsden, Campbell

February 27: Hannah Leierer, Campbell

March 5th: Megan Gregory, Campbell

12 March: Gianna Costaro, Delaware Follow the CAAFacebook,TweetAndInstagramfor up-to-date information and more information about all CAA member institutions and their teams.

