CAA Softball Weekly Awards March 12
RICHMOND, Va. (March 5, 2024) The CAA has announced the weekly softball awards for the week of March 4-10. UNCW graduate outfielder Skylar Stockton earned CAA Player of the Week honors, and Campbell redshirt junior pitcher Isabella Smith received CAA Pitcher of the Week honors. In addition, Delaware freshman infielder Gianna Costaro was named CAA Rookie of the Week.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Skylar Stockton, UNCW
Graduated | Outfield | The Woods, Texas / The Woods
Stockton hit .462 (6-13) with a .500 on-base percentage, scoring four runs and scoring three in a 3-1 week for UNCW, including a CAA series sweep. The graduate outfielder hit safely in all four games, extending her hitting streak to six. Stockton finished the weekend with back-to-back multi-hit efforts, going 2-for-3 with a walk, home run, double, two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases in game two against Hampton. In the final episode, she went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI, run scored and stolen base.
PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Isabella Smith, Campbell
R-Junior | Raleigh, NC / St. David's School
Smith hit a save 2-0 in the circle, leading Campbell to a sweep of Stony Brook in their first-ever CAA series. The redshirt junior appeared in all three games in the series, throwing 16.2 innings with a 0.42 ERA and 22 strikeouts. In game one, Smith pitched a three-hit shutout, rousing a season-high 11 batters for her third double-digit strikeout this spring. In game two, she held the Seawolves hitless for 2.2 innings and recorded seven Ks in an eight-out save. Smith capped the weekend with her second complete game of the series, scattering three hits, allowing one earned run and striking out four in the series finale.
Rookie of the week
Gianna Costaro, Delaware
Freshman | Infield | Bellmore, NY / John F. Kennedy
Costaro hit .500 (4-8) and posted an on-base percentage of .600, recording three runs scored and one RBI to help Delaware earn a series victory over Charleston. The freshman hit safely in all three games, including a 2-for-2 effort with a walk and a run scored in the series finale. It is her third multi-hit game this season. Additionally, she went 1-for-3 with two runs scored in Delaware's series-opening win.
WINNERS OF THE 2024 CAA SOFTBALL WEEKLY AWARD
Player of the week
February 13: Kaitlyn Wells, Elon
February 20: Chloe Blantz, Delaware
February 27: Gianna Costaro, Delaware
March 5th: Morgan Hess, Delaware
12 March: Skylar Stockton, UNCW
Pitcher of the week
February 13: Emily Winstead, UNCW
February 20: Julia Apsel, Hofstra
February 27: Kara Hammock, UNCW
March 5th: Ashton Melaas, Stony Brook
12 March: Isabella Smith, Campbell
Rookie of the week
February 13: Angelina Branch, Hampton
February 20: Lindsay Lumsden, Campbell
February 27: Hannah Leierer, Campbell
March 5th: Megan Gregory, Campbell
12 March: Gianna Costaro, Delaware
