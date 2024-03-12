Cricket West Indies applauds the commitment of the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the development of cricket infrastructure

England should play the long game with Jofra Archer and prepare him for the visit to India next year as well as the 2025/26 Ashes, according to former fast bowler Steve Harmison.

Archer's last Test was more than three years ago but he remains a coveted asset and England are hopeful he will be available for the T20 World Cup title defense in the Caribbean in June.

However, Harmison believes the next two big five-Test series against India in the summer of 2025 and the following winter in Australia should take priority above all else as far as Archer is concerned.

It is slowly but surely getting to him, Harmison told the PA news agency. I would build up Jofra Archer to play in ten Test matches over the next two years, five against India and five against Australia, or four each.

I would treat him like a prize racehorse. If England can keep him fit for the majority of these two series, I feel they have a chance of winning.

If he can play Test matches in between and his body holds up, then everything after that is a bonus.

Archer has suffered a succession of stress fractures in his bowling elbow and another in his back since his most recent red-ball appearance for England, with his last professional appearance being 10 months ago.

He joined England in Barbados before Christmas on their white-ball tour of the West Indies and took part in a number of bowling exercises as part of his rehabilitation from the latest setback in his right elbow.

Just a few days later, Archer, who was signed on a two-year central contract in October, dazzled England by playing for his old school in the Barbados Cricket Association competition.

But Harmison believes it could be better for everyone involved if the 28-year-old can return to full fitness, away from prying eyes.

When I heard he was playing that game in Barbados, I was over the moon. I wish he had told Rob Key (England director of men's cricket) first, Harmison said.

If he turns up for the T20 World Cup, fantastic, if he turns up for a Test match this summer, fantastic, but the most important thing for me is about his mental health and making sure he is able to play cricket without thinking. In how many weeks will I get injured again.

The more he does the bowling repetition and muscle memory under less supervision and less pressure, the better it will be for him to return to top-level cricket.

England have won three and lost six of their last 10 Tests against India and Australia, and in both series there have been instances of Ben Stokes missing out on promising positions.

After India secured a 4-1 win in Dharamsala on Sunday, England head coach Brendon McCullum admitted they were too timid in passages and said their Bazball style would be refined.

Harmison, who criticized England's lack of a warm-up match before the series, expects them to bounce back this summer with six wins out of six against the West Indies and Sri Lanka, but he stressed lessons must be learned from what happened in India.

They will win all six Test matches comfortably, said Harmison, who played 123 times for England between 2002 and 2009. It's not a matter of just looking at the summer, they have to look further.

They need to be smarter in identifying situations. We have some cricket brains leading this team, but sometimes in that dressing room we have individual characters who like to say, 'That's how we play, and that's not good enough for me, it's not acceptable.

They need to take more responsibility when they make mistakes. This isn't the Dog and Duck, this is Test match cricket.

With the stool of, that's how we play, it's Bazball. No, Bazball gives you the freedom to be the best possible version of yourself. You still have to play the situation.