Sports
Cricket West Indies applauds the commitment of the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the development of cricket infrastructure
England should play the long game with Jofra Archer and prepare him for the visit to India next year as well as the 2025/26 Ashes, according to former fast bowler Steve Harmison.
Archer's last Test was more than three years ago but he remains a coveted asset and England are hopeful he will be available for the T20 World Cup title defense in the Caribbean in June.
However, Harmison believes the next two big five-Test series against India in the summer of 2025 and the following winter in Australia should take priority above all else as far as Archer is concerned.
It is slowly but surely getting to him, Harmison told the PA news agency. I would build up Jofra Archer to play in ten Test matches over the next two years, five against India and five against Australia, or four each.
I would treat him like a prize racehorse. If England can keep him fit for the majority of these two series, I feel they have a chance of winning.
If he can play Test matches in between and his body holds up, then everything after that is a bonus.
Archer has suffered a succession of stress fractures in his bowling elbow and another in his back since his most recent red-ball appearance for England, with his last professional appearance being 10 months ago.
He joined England in Barbados before Christmas on their white-ball tour of the West Indies and took part in a number of bowling exercises as part of his rehabilitation from the latest setback in his right elbow.
Just a few days later, Archer, who was signed on a two-year central contract in October, dazzled England by playing for his old school in the Barbados Cricket Association competition.
But Harmison believes it could be better for everyone involved if the 28-year-old can return to full fitness, away from prying eyes.
When I heard he was playing that game in Barbados, I was over the moon. I wish he had told Rob Key (England director of men's cricket) first, Harmison said.
If he turns up for the T20 World Cup, fantastic, if he turns up for a Test match this summer, fantastic, but the most important thing for me is about his mental health and making sure he is able to play cricket without thinking. In how many weeks will I get injured again.
The more he does the bowling repetition and muscle memory under less supervision and less pressure, the better it will be for him to return to top-level cricket.
England have won three and lost six of their last 10 Tests against India and Australia, and in both series there have been instances of Ben Stokes missing out on promising positions.
After India secured a 4-1 win in Dharamsala on Sunday, England head coach Brendon McCullum admitted they were too timid in passages and said their Bazball style would be refined.
Harmison, who criticized England's lack of a warm-up match before the series, expects them to bounce back this summer with six wins out of six against the West Indies and Sri Lanka, but he stressed lessons must be learned from what happened in India.
They will win all six Test matches comfortably, said Harmison, who played 123 times for England between 2002 and 2009. It's not a matter of just looking at the summer, they have to look further.
They need to be smarter in identifying situations. We have some cricket brains leading this team, but sometimes in that dressing room we have individual characters who like to say, 'That's how we play, and that's not good enough for me, it's not acceptable.
They need to take more responsibility when they make mistakes. This isn't the Dog and Duck, this is Test match cricket.
With the stool of, that's how we play, it's Bazball. No, Bazball gives you the freedom to be the best possible version of yourself. You still have to play the situation.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sportsmax.tv/cricket/cricket-windies/item/142719-cricket-west-indies-applauds-saint-kitts-and-nevis-government-s-commitment-to-cricket-infrastructure-development
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Star Wars child actor struggles with paranoid schizophrenia, mother says
- Cricket West Indies applauds the commitment of the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the development of cricket infrastructure
- Duke and Virginia share weekly men's tennis awards
- The fundamental flaw at the heart of the internet
- The sheriff says the tight-knit community was shocked by the triple murder
- Imran Khan banned from holding meetings in Adiala jail for two weeks
- Bollywood Roundup: Kriti Sanon, Kunal Kemmu, Huma Qureshi and more…
- Google Messages custom bubble expands with RCS background
- It depends on Prabowo as president-elect
- President's FY 2025 Budget Request to the Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development
- This Rihanna song was written in just 10 minutes… | Entertainment
- CAA Softball Weekly Awards March 12