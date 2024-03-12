Kirby Smart reveals which players will miss spring training





ATHENS As always, Georgia will be without a number of players during spring training after some routine offseason procedures. When speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Smart mentioned that the following players would not be available this spring: running back Branson Robinson, offensive tackle Bo Hughley, defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, tight end Pearce Spurlin and inside linebacker Smael Mondon. Defensive tackle Christen Miller, wide receiver Rara Thomas, safety Malaki Starks, inside linebacker Kris Jones and defensive back DeMello Jones will be limited this spring. Robinson is still recovering from a torn patellar tendon he suffered last August. The hope is that he will be fully ready for fall camp. With Robinson out, expect Trevor Etienne, Roderick Robinson, Andrew Paul and Chauncey Bowens to see a resurgence in no time. The Bulldogs need to replace their two leading rushers from last season in Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton. Hughley redshirted as a freshman after signing with Georgia as a four-star prospect in the 2023 signing class. He was coming off shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum. Georgia brings back starting left tackle Earnest Greene. Xavier Truss, who has starting experience at right tackle, is also back. Monroe Freeling will look to push for playing time, as will fellow 2023 forward Jamal Meriweather. Georgia will have five of its 2024 offensive line signees with the team this spring. Spurlin is medically retired. As a freshman, he caught 3 passes for 60 yards. Georgia will have Oscar Delp, Lawson Luckie, Jaden Reddell and Colton Heinrich. Stanford transfer Benjamin Yurosek will arrive this summer. Starks was an All-American for Georgia last season and started every game for Georgia. The Bulldogs have some voids to fill in their secondary, with Kamari Lassiter, Tykee Smith and Javon Bullard all moving on to the NFL. Dan Jackson, David Daniel-Sisavanh, JaCorey Thomas, Jake Pope, Joenel Aguero, Justyn Rhett and KJ Bolden will all compete for playing time this spring. Spring training for Georgia begins Tuesday and concludes with G-Day on April 13. The spring game kicks off at 1:00 PM ET and will air on SEC Network+/ESPN+. Georgia Football Injury Report Branson Robinson knee

Bo Hughley – shoulder, ready for spring

Tyrion Ingram Dawkins – foot, ready for spring

Smael Mondon – foot, ready for spring

Malaki Starks – shoulder, limited

Rara Thomas – foot, limited

DeMello Jones – hamstring, limited

Christen Miller – meniscus, limited

Kris Jones – toe, limited

Pearce Spurlin – retired Kirby Smart updates the injury report

