Sports
Could the arrival of Khusnutdinov open the floodgates for other perspectives? -Minnesota Wild
Things have gotten interesting in Minnesota Wild Land in recent weeks. After a 7-1-1 run out of the break, Minnesota went on a three-game losing streak, with the team looking lost on the ice and making the same mistakes shift after shift. It didn't seem like they were playing in the same system. Kirill Kaprizov wasn't a factor in these losses until, boom, he scored a hat trick to get them back on track (3-0-1 in their last four games). The Wild lacked consistency amid their slump, and their opponents outscored them 12-4 in their three losses.
The only positive news during that downturn, which began on February 27, is that the Wild signed Marat Khusnutdinov to a two-year entry-level contract. Management has to trust him to make an impact in the roughly 15 games he can play because they burned the first year of his entry-level contract. Scouts say he is a two-way player with size and scoring ability.
Since the Wild signed Khusnutdinov, they have been busy making moves. The Wild extended Zach Bogosian for two years, rewarding him for his stellar play this season. Near the trade deadline last Friday, GM Bill Guerin sent Brandon Duhaime to the Colorado Avalanche, Pat Maroon to the Boston Bruins, Connor Dewar to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nic Petan to the New York Rangers, giving him a slew of draft picks for the 2026 draft. This was necessary to make room for the young kids who might make the team next season.
That's a lot of changes in a short time. What does this say about the timelines of Minnesota's prospects?
Khusnutdinov gives Minnesota 18 players under contract for next year per CapFriendly. That is twelve attackers, six defenders and a goalkeeper. Assuming the Wild don't re-sign Marc Andre-Fleury this summer, Jesper Wallstedt is poised to step into a backup role in St. Paul, provided he continues his development in Iowa despite his unscrupulous debut in Dallas. his age as a professional and in terms of maturity.
(Aside: It's still baffling that they didn't pull him into the game at any point? It doesn't sound like it hurt his confidence, hearing the post-match quote he gave. I'm trying to keep it to myself , try to be professional when I'm there, Wallstedt said. There were definitely some Swedish swear words that come out when you come off the ice. You must be angry too. It wasn't good enough. You have to realize that and move on. Put this game in the bag and keep developing and getting better. Be ready for the next opportunity. But why would you let him concede seven goals in the first place? Come on.)
It also wouldn't shock anyone if Danila Yurov were to win a spot out of camp for next season, should he make it into camp. Minnesota appears content to leave the star winger to another year with Metallurg Magnitogorsk in the KHL. If he does that, it won't hurt him when the time comes to make it to the NHL.
Liam Hgren still plays in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). He has signed his entry-level contract with the club and it will be interesting to see how Bill Guerin handles him. hgren isn't putting up mind-blowing numbers in the SHL, producing 0.72 points per game. The best guess is that he will either stay in Sweden for another year or the Wild might send him to Iowa if he wants to make the move to North America right now. Regardless, his best chance to reach the NHL will likely come in the 2025-26 season.
Riley Heidt scored 107 points (34 goals, 73 assists) in 60 games with Prince George in the WHL. If he continues at that pace, he will put up 117 points in 66 games for the season, which will be the fifth most points by an 18-year-old in the WHL since 2000. That doesn't translate perfectly into NHL numbers, but the base is there. He will have to play in the NHL or WHL next year, but if he continues to improve, he will be more than ready for the AHL in 2025-2026. But it looks like he's at least a few more years away from joining the big club in St. Paul.
Back in January, Hockey Wilderness' own Kalisha Turnipseed named Carson Lambos, Jonas Brodin's heir apparent, and he's already in Iowa. Despite only three goals and twelve points on the season (54 games), he is making good progress, and gaining experience at the NHL level will only improve his game. There's an outside shot of him making the team their seventh defenseman, or at least the defenseman they call up when they need a longer-term injury replacement.
Now that that's clear, we can guess that the Wild's lines could look like this next season:
Kirill Kaprizov – Marco Rossi – Marat Khusnutdinov
Matt Boldy – Joel Eriksson Ek – Marcus Johansson
Marcus Foligno-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello
MasonShaw-Freddy Gaudreau-Vinni Lettieri
Jonas Brodin – Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton-Brock Faber
Jon Merrill/Carson Lambos-Zach Bogosian
Philip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
This assumes the RFAMason Shaw returns are pending, which seems likely simply because he's an all-around utility guy. Vinni Lettieri has a two-way contract for next year so he can move from the AHL to the NHL, but right now he's starting in the NHL.
Now let's move forward a year to the 2025-2026 season. Yurov will likely make the team out of camp once he heads to North America. Flush with approximately $36 million in cap space, the Wild will have some decisions to make.Faber,Rossi, and Khusnutdinov will get new contracts, but as RFAs the team should be able to take care of them. However, until these extensions are finalized, Minnesota only has eleven players under contract in 2025-2026, so what will Bill Geurin do?
Minnesota might be able to fill an important need by signing or trading a free agent, but Kaprizov's situation means they have to be cautious. He is entering the final year of his five-year, $45 million deal, and he will need an extension that exceeds his $9 million cap hit. Assuming the Wild can sign their RFAs, their lineup could look something like this in 2025-2026:
Possible lines 2025-26
Forward
Kirill Kaprizov – Danila Yurov – Marat Khusnutdinov
Marco Rossi – Joel Eriksson Ek – Matt Boldy
MarcusFoligno-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello
OPEN SPOT -Freddy Gaudreau- OPEN SPOT
Jonas Brodin – Jared Spurgeon
OPEN SPOT -Brock Faber
Carson Lambos-Zach Bogosian
Philip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
There are some possibilities for Hgren, Heidt or someone else to take one of those open spots, but who? And how much playing time do they get? Can they send Hartman, Foligno or Zuccarello to the fourth line? Will Lambos be able to climb into the top four defense, or will the Wild have to fill that need externally? Whatever happens, it will be fascinating to see how this plays out over the next eighteen months.
|
Sources
2/ https://hockeywilderness.com/news-rumors/minnesota-wild/could-khusnutdinovs-arrival-open-the-floodgates-for-other-prospects-r29942/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Compared to the PSI coaching position, Jokowi is more suitable for the Wantimpres position
- Jon Stewart Does Senator Katie Britt's Impression on 'Daily Show'
- Could the arrival of Khusnutdinov open the floodgates for other perspectives? -Minnesota Wild
- The biggest men's clothing trend at the 2024 Oscars? A dazzling brooch
- Fleur Rochester, new president of London FOIL
- Imran Khan banned from holding meetings in Adiala jail for 2 weeks
- Trump just proposed cuts to Social Security. Take it seriously.
- PM Modi to launch South campaign from March 15
- Israeli leaders must answer for babies killed in Gaza Erdogan
- Marvel Fires X-Men 97 Creator Beau DeMayo Weeks Before Premiere
- Google restricts AI chatbot Gemini from responding to election-related queries
- Schiff confronts special counsel over Biden report