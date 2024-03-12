Could the arrival of Khusnutdinov open the floodgates for other perspectives? -Minnesota Wild

Things have gotten interesting in Minnesota Wild Land in recent weeks. After a 7-1-1 run out of the break, Minnesota went on a three-game losing streak, with the team looking lost on the ice and making the same mistakes shift after shift. It didn't seem like they were playing in the same system. Kirill Kaprizov wasn't a factor in these losses until, boom, he scored a hat trick to get them back on track (3-0-1 in their last four games). The Wild lacked consistency amid their slump, and their opponents outscored them 12-4 in their three losses.

The only positive news during that downturn, which began on February 27, is that the Wild signed Marat Khusnutdinov to a two-year entry-level contract. Management has to trust him to make an impact in the roughly 15 games he can play because they burned the first year of his entry-level contract. Scouts say he is a two-way player with size and scoring ability.

Since the Wild signed Khusnutdinov, they have been busy making moves. The Wild extended Zach Bogosian for two years, rewarding him for his stellar play this season. Near the trade deadline last Friday, GM Bill Guerin sent Brandon Duhaime to the Colorado Avalanche, Pat Maroon to the Boston Bruins, Connor Dewar to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nic Petan to the New York Rangers, giving him a slew of draft picks for the 2026 draft. This was necessary to make room for the young kids who might make the team next season.

That's a lot of changes in a short time. What does this say about the timelines of Minnesota's prospects?

Khusnutdinov gives Minnesota 18 players under contract for next year per CapFriendly. That is twelve attackers, six defenders and a goalkeeper. Assuming the Wild don't re-sign Marc Andre-Fleury this summer, Jesper Wallstedt is poised to step into a backup role in St. Paul, provided he continues his development in Iowa despite his unscrupulous debut in Dallas. his age as a professional and in terms of maturity.

(Aside: It's still baffling that they didn't pull him into the game at any point? It doesn't sound like it hurt his confidence, hearing the post-match quote he gave. I'm trying to keep it to myself , try to be professional when I'm there, Wallstedt said. There were definitely some Swedish swear words that come out when you come off the ice. You must be angry too. It wasn't good enough. You have to realize that and move on. Put this game in the bag and keep developing and getting better. Be ready for the next opportunity. But why would you let him concede seven goals in the first place? Come on.)

It also wouldn't shock anyone if Danila Yurov were to win a spot out of camp for next season, should he make it into camp. Minnesota appears content to leave the star winger to another year with Metallurg Magnitogorsk in the KHL. If he does that, it won't hurt him when the time comes to make it to the NHL.

Liam Hgren still plays in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). He has signed his entry-level contract with the club and it will be interesting to see how Bill Guerin handles him. hgren isn't putting up mind-blowing numbers in the SHL, producing 0.72 points per game. The best guess is that he will either stay in Sweden for another year or the Wild might send him to Iowa if he wants to make the move to North America right now. Regardless, his best chance to reach the NHL will likely come in the 2025-26 season.

Riley Heidt scored 107 points (34 goals, 73 assists) in 60 games with Prince George in the WHL. If he continues at that pace, he will put up 117 points in 66 games for the season, which will be the fifth most points by an 18-year-old in the WHL since 2000. That doesn't translate perfectly into NHL numbers, but the base is there. He will have to play in the NHL or WHL next year, but if he continues to improve, he will be more than ready for the AHL in 2025-2026. But it looks like he's at least a few more years away from joining the big club in St. Paul.

Back in January, Hockey Wilderness' own Kalisha Turnipseed named Carson Lambos, Jonas Brodin's heir apparent, and he's already in Iowa. Despite only three goals and twelve points on the season (54 games), he is making good progress, and gaining experience at the NHL level will only improve his game. There's an outside shot of him making the team their seventh defenseman, or at least the defenseman they call up when they need a longer-term injury replacement.

Now that that's clear, we can guess that the Wild's lines could look like this next season:

Kirill Kaprizov – Marco Rossi – Marat Khusnutdinov

Matt Boldy – Joel Eriksson Ek – Marcus Johansson

Marcus Foligno-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

MasonShaw-Freddy Gaudreau-Vinni Lettieri

Jonas Brodin – Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton-Brock Faber

Jon Merrill/Carson Lambos-Zach Bogosian

Philip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

This assumes the RFAMason Shaw returns are pending, which seems likely simply because he's an all-around utility guy. Vinni Lettieri has a two-way contract for next year so he can move from the AHL to the NHL, but right now he's starting in the NHL.

Now let's move forward a year to the 2025-2026 season. Yurov will likely make the team out of camp once he heads to North America. Flush with approximately $36 million in cap space, the Wild will have some decisions to make.Faber,Rossi, and Khusnutdinov will get new contracts, but as RFAs the team should be able to take care of them. However, until these extensions are finalized, Minnesota only has eleven players under contract in 2025-2026, so what will Bill Geurin do?

Minnesota might be able to fill an important need by signing or trading a free agent, but Kaprizov's situation means they have to be cautious. He is entering the final year of his five-year, $45 million deal, and he will need an extension that exceeds his $9 million cap hit. Assuming the Wild can sign their RFAs, their lineup could look something like this in 2025-2026:

Possible lines 2025-26

Forward

Kirill Kaprizov – Danila Yurov – Marat Khusnutdinov

Marco Rossi – Joel Eriksson Ek – Matt Boldy

MarcusFoligno-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

OPEN SPOT -Freddy Gaudreau- OPEN SPOT

Jonas Brodin – Jared Spurgeon

OPEN SPOT -Brock Faber

Carson Lambos-Zach Bogosian

Philip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

There are some possibilities for Hgren, Heidt or someone else to take one of those open spots, but who? And how much playing time do they get? Can they send Hartman, Foligno or Zuccarello to the fourth line? Will Lambos be able to climb into the top four defense, or will the Wild have to fill that need externally? Whatever happens, it will be fascinating to see how this plays out over the next eighteen months.