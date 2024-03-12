Guide to Fenton in Cary, NC

Have you visited? Fenton in Cary? This is a guide to everything Fenton has to offer, including restaurants, shopping, special events, movies and more.

Restaurants in Fenton

AVA roof bar – This Instagram-worthy seasonal outdoor rooftop bar serves craft cocktails, wine and Mediterranean-inspired small plates. The bar is open from Wednesday to Sunday at 5pm. The late evening hours and DJ events make it a nightlife spot. AVA accepts reservations for VIP bottle service only from Wednesday to Saturday from 9:00 PM and on Sunday from 9:00 PM. All other guests are welcome on a first come, first served basis.

Coach House Coffee – Find this mobile coffee cart near Fenton's green space. Carriage House Coffee focuses on local, including serving pastries from local eateries like La Farm Bakery. The menu includes classic coffees as well as some specialty sweet options, such as the butterbeer latte, the s'mores latte, the honey oat milk latte, the lavender white mocha and the cookie butter oat milk latte.

Collection – Reservations are recommended for this upscale yet casual Italian bistro that has quickly become a Fenton favorite. You can sit both inside and outside. Appetizers range from $7 to $24, and entrees start at $17 all the way up to the $60 ribeye. Family-style dining is available for $65, where the chef will create three courses for the table to share. Colletta is open for lunch from Thursday to Sunday from 11am to 2.30pm. Dinner is served daily from 5:00 PM

CR Food and wine bar – CR serves brunch, lunch and dinner. Guests can enjoy charcuterie, brick oven pizza, and sample and share platters and entrees such as salmon, filet mignon and scallops. Open for lunch 7 days a week between 12:00 and 15:00. Dinner is served from 3:00 PM to 9:30 PM (Sunday to Thursday) and from 3:00 PM to 10:30 PM (Friday and Saturday).

Drama & depth – Dram & Draft serves seasonal craft cocktails and a full menu of shareables, flatbreads, sandwiches, salads, sides and desserts. Lunch and dinner are served daily between 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM, with snacks and desserts available after 5:00 PM

Honeysuckle gelato – Gelato scoops, milkshakes and gelato sandwiches are served daily from 1:11am. Many flavors are Southern-inspired, such as banana foster, carrot cake, lemon bar, blackberry-lemon sorbet and butter-pecan blondie.

M Test kitchen – Open daily at 5pm, serving tapas-style options and craft cocktails.

M Sushi – Specialty and classic sushi rolls from Michael Lee, owner of M Sushi Durham and other restaurants.

Sports & Social – This sports bar features a 30-foot high-definition LED TV and games such as skeeball, table tennis, air hockey and a golf simulator. Open 7 days a week at 11am. There's a full menu of cocktails, beer and wine, plus burgers, appetizers, salads and bowls, dessert and more. Brunch is offered on Saturdays and Sundays with gingerbread, avocado toast, chicken and waffles and more.

Superica – Superica serves Tex-Mex dishes and cocktails and offers weekend brunch, lunch and dinner. Lunch specials are available Monday through Friday for $14.99.

The Agency Bar + Social – The Agency at Paragon Theaters features a 100-foot craft cocktail bar and a full menu for the public and moviegoers. People who want to dine while watching a movie can enjoy a Lux Box dine-in seating concept with a QR code (scan with your phone) to order food, drinks and dessert.

Makers Market in Fenton

From March to December on the third Saturday of the month, the Fenton Makers Market powered by Triangle Pop-Up takes over Fenton Square with local artists selling handmade goods and live music. The event takes place every month of the year from 11am to 4pm, with the exception of January and February. The November and December markets have a holiday theme.

Skating at Fenton: Skate the Square

Fenton Skate the Square started in November and runs from November to February every year. In 2023, general admission tickets were $17 (including skating). Online reservations are recommended. Discounts are available to everyone on Monday evenings and on Tuesdays for veterans, military, police, firefighters and medical professionals. Skate rentals are available in toddler sizes through adult (size 15). Skating is possible for 75 minutes after admission.

Skaters can enjoy thousands of lights covering Fenton's walkways and a large, sparkling Christmas tree.

Cinema in Penton

Paragon Theaters in Fenton includes leather power recliners, a Lux Box dinner seating concept so moviegoers can order food, drinks and desserts, a bar lounge and more. The theater also features an Axis 15 screen to reduce eye strain and increase visibility.

More events at Fenton

Events are held in Fenton throughout the year, including craft fairs, live music, 5Ks, visits with Santa, yoga and exercise classes, St. Patrick's Day events, jewelry and antique shows and more. In October, Fenton Triangle will host Barkitecture, a dog-inspired design competition. The event schedule is available online.

Mardi Gras Live! at Fenton Cary

Shopping at Fenton

Shops in Fenton include:

Altar'd State – “Stand out for good” clothing

Archer Paper Goods – Stationery, greeting cards and gifts

Arhaus – Handmade furniture and decoration

Arula – Stylish clothing for medium and large sizes

Athleta – Sportswear for women and girls

Bailey's Fine Jewelry – Jewelry, engagement rings and glitter

Blue Mercury – Makeup, skin care, spa

Face Foundrie – Facial treatments, eyelashes, eyebrows and skin care

Fahetry – Mountain and surf inspired clothing

Free People – Bohemian fashion and more

Johnny Was – Bohemian inspired clothing for women

lululemon – Athletic and yoga clothing and accessories

Madewell – Jeans and T-shirts

Nike by Cary – Nike apparel curated for Cary based on local preference

Pottery Barn – Furniture and decoration for indoors and outdoors

Rejuvenation – Lighting, hardware and household items

Sephora – Beauty, Cosmetics, Fragrance

Southern Tide – Southern style clothing for the whole family

The Gatorbug – Boutique for women of all sizes and ages

Vestique – Boutique clothing, jewelry and accessories

Warby Parker – Glasses and contact lenses

Williams Sonoma – Cookware, cutlery and entertainment

Spas, health and wellness in Fenton

Boardroom Styling Lounge – A grooming experience for men

Nail Kitchen – Spa treatments and nail treatments

Blue Mercury – Makeup, skin care, spa

Club Pilates – Pilates classes for all ages and fitness levels

Face Foundrie – Facial treatments, eyelashes, eyebrows and skin care

Radiant Waxing – Brazilian style waxing

One Medical – Primary care based on membership

Truss Vet – Veterinary emergency care for pets

AVEDA Von Kekel Salon – Lifestyle salon and spa

