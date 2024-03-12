Men's golf competes in Myrtle Beach at Surf Club Invitational





Men's Golf | 3/11/2024 11:40:00 PM MYRTLE BEACH, SC On Monday, North Carolina A&T men's golf completed the first two rounds of the Surf Club Invitational, hosted by Appalachian State on the par-71, 6,696-yard The Surf Golf and Club golf course. The Aggies are ranked 17th after the first two rounds, shooting a 34-over 602. The Aggies shot a 12-over 296 after the first round to finish in 13th place. UConn leads the tournament at 16-under 552, followed by Radford, who is eight shots off the lead at 8-under 560. Host App State is third at 3-under 565, with Butler (566) rounding out the top four. Camilo Marin Raga had the lowest score of the day for the Aggies. Raga is tied for 60th after finishing with a 5-over 148 on Monday. Raga shot a 1-over 72 in the first round, even though he started the round with a bogey at the par-5 17th. He rallied to be the first to birdie the par-5, 493 yards. After a bogey on two, he found the red figures again with a three on the par-4, 413-yard fourth. Raga stayed level until he bogeyed the par-4 seventh. He shot par on his next five holes before scoring a par-3 at the 13th. He parred the next two holes before ending the first round with a bogey. Raga's second round also started on the 17th, where he birdied the 561-yard hole. He bogeyed the 18th before birdieing No. 1 again. Raga bogeyed four of the nine holes on the front nine, but he earned a birdie on the 532-yard par-5 fifth. He bogeyed three of the last seven holes he played and finished with a 76 in the second round. Ryuki Torri is tied for 74th with an 8-over-150. Torri posted two birdies in Round 1 and shot a 74 before hitting the front nine in the second round. Round 2 for Torri started on the par-4 16th with a bogey. He also bogeyed the 18th before making the turn and parring three consecutive holes. After a bogey on the par-4 fourth hole, he birdied three of his next four holes, including the par-5 fifth. Torri's back nine didn't go so well. It included a double bogey on the 11th. He birdied the par-4, 362-yard 14th. Owen Walsh shot 78-76-154 and finished in 91st place. Ayush Bohdale also competed for the Aggies and shot a 157 on Monday. JR Smith competed as an individual and shot a 164. Drew Walker had a solid first round before not playing in the second round. Walker posted three birdies in his first round and shot a 1-over 72. UConn's Ray Dennehy leads the tournament at 8-under 134. App State's Addison Beam follows him at 7-under 135, and Dennehy's teammate Tommy Dallahan is third at 6-under. under 136. The Aggies will complete their play Tuesday at the Surf Club Invitational.

