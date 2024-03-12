Cornered Tigers and the healing game of cricket after the mosque attacks







Photo: Delivered Five years after the Christchurch terror attacks, a group of survivors and family members have found a way forward together by forming a cricket team. Yasir Amin is the captain of the Cornered Tigers Cricket Club. He was walking to the Al Noor Mosque with his father Mohammad Amin on March 15 when his father was shot in the back by the attacker. Mohammed survived and has recovered. As part of coping with the tragedy, Yasir Amin became involved with the Christchurch Cornered Tigers Cricket Club. The team was formed by another survivor just months after March 15, for those affected by the attacks. Yasir is now the captain.

Photo: Delivered He told RNZ First Up that his father had made a full physical recovery from the shooting, and that he often came to watch the Cornered Tigers play. Amin said that after March 15, a friend had arranged a meeting with all the cricketers in Christchurch who were in some way linked to the mosque shootings. “Before that we played for different teams, in different parts of Christchurch. He said, 'Look, we need each other and we have to be strong… why don't we have our own team and let's play together?' , let's make it a family sport.' So that was the idea behind it. “It was very important because we were mentally disturbed, physically disturbed, very tired. We were good friends but we lived in different parts of Christchurch. So I think cricket at the time was really good for us to have a platform to discuss and share ideas.” Amin says the players have come a long way in five years from the trauma of the terror attacks. “It's still in the memories, but it's not talked about anymore. It's like a bad dream that's over. “We can't live with it all our lives. We have to let it go. That's why I say it's a bad dream, and now it's day. It's a beautiful day for us and for our families. For our children.” The team members are all originally from Pakistan and were inspired by the legendary 1992 World Cup winner Imran Khan, who named his team the Cornered Tigers. The team has risen in divisions over the years, but this year a number of players have moved to Australia. “It's a very good team and a lot of players wanted to play with us. Because it's not a team, it's a community. It's a family and our families come together to watch the game, to enjoy the game. is really nice.” Amin has advice for the Black Caps, who recently lost another Test to Australia. “They have something in their minds. They have to be strong, mentally strong and they have to believe that we can win.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/511539/cornered-tigers-and-the-healing-game-of-cricket-after-the-mosque-attacks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos