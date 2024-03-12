Sports
Ellyse Perry stunned the cricket world with an unprecedented performance in the Women's Premier League
Ellyse Perry is the toast of the cricket world after claiming the best figures ever in the history of the Premier League Women. The Aussie all-rounder took 6-14 in a stunning four-over spell on Wednesday morning (Aussie time) before making 40 not out with the bat as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.
The 33-year-old Perry, who until Wednesday had not taken a single wicket in the entire tournament, showed her continued class with both bat and ball to become the first player in the short history of the tournament to take six wickets. She hit the stumps for four of her six dismissals and claimed the other two lbw.
Her all-round performance helped RCB book their place in the final alongside the Indians and Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals. The victory for RCB means UP Warriorz by Alyssa Healy and Gujarat Giants by Beth Mooney have both been eliminated from the final battle.
“I really enjoy bowling,” Perry said after her stunning performance. “Sometimes I think it takes about three years to just get knocked into the ground, and every now and then it goes my way.
“I worked on it a bit, especially with my coaches at home. It was suitable conditions for me, the ball was swinging around a bit. Most of the time I managed to find a good length and that worked a bit.” off the wicket. It was fun.”
Ellyse Perry lights up the cricket world with a historic display
Mumbai started strongly while batting first and moved to 0-43 with one ball left in the powerplay. But that was the moment Perry put her stamp on the game, taking a sharp catch in the outfield and dismissing Hayley Matthews for 26 off the bowling of Sophie Devine.
Perry then bowled the next over, conceding just one run and a leg-bye, but also returning one ball into the pads of Nat Sciver-Brunt. The England batsman survived a DRS review from RCB, but Perry's seam move was ominous and proved a sign of things to come.
In the next over, Perry bowled one back to bowl Sajeevan Sajana for 30, only for Indians skipper Harmapreet Kaur to land inside on her stumps with the very first ball she faced. Perry took her next two wickets in three balls in the next over, dismissing Amelia Kerr for two and Amanjot Kaur for four.
RELATED:
Perry bowled all four of her overs consecutively, then bowled Pooja Vastrakar for six and got Sciver-Brunt for 10 on her final ball thanks to an lbw review. After going 1-61, the Indians were left at 7-82 as a result of Perry's historic spell.
They were eventually bowled out for 113 with an over, with compatriot Sophie Molineux (1-26) taking the final wicket. Molineux was back in the middle shortly afterwards and opened the batting for RCB, but lasted just nine balls before conceding nine off Matthews.
The sack pushed Perry to the limit, causing the Indians even more pain. RCB slumped to 3-39, but Perry (40 off 38) and Richa Ghosh (36 off 28) steadied the innings and put on an unbeaten score of 76 to get RCB over the line with five overs to spare.
Perry brought up the winning runs with a lofted drive of four, finishing with five boundaries and a six in her innings. It means RCB and the Indians are likely to meet again in the final on Friday, barring an unlikely thrashing by the Giants against the Capitals on Thursday.
ELLYSE PERRY DISMANTLED MUMBAI INDIANS…!!!!
6/15 in 4 overs in a must-win match for RCB – the queen of world cricket came to his side. pic.twitter.com/UZbncljjSP
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 12, 2024
Ellyse Perry becomes the FIRST player (men/women) with a century and 6-fer in first-class, List-A and T20 careers.
Highest score for Perry in
FC – 213*
List – 147
T20 – 103*
Best marks for Perry in
FC – 6/32
List – 22/7
T20 – 15/06 (today)#WPL2024 https://t.co/C9SFcA9akH
Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 12, 2024
with AAP
