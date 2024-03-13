Huskies host Vermont to open Hockey East Playoffs





MEDIA REPORTING TV: Wednesday: ESPN+ PXP: Randy Brochu Color: Joe D'Ambrosio Radio: Wednesday Fox Sports Radio 97.9 Video: ESPN+; StretchInternet.com (international) Live stats: uconnathletics.com Social media: X: @UConnMHOC Instagram: UConnMHOC ICE PIECES The UConn Huskies open the Hockey East Playoffs with a game against the Vermont Catamounts. The Huskies won a home playoff game after beating Vermont in the final game of the regular season on Wednesday night. Wednesday's game will be the second playoff game played at Toscano Family Ice Forum for the men's hockey team. The Huskies hosted a quarterfinal game against UMass Lowell last season. The magic number for the Huskies lately is two. When scoring 2 goals or fewer against Hockey East opponents, UConn and UMass lead Hockey East with a combined 5 wins. Matthew Wood has started to find its feet lately. The sophomore has scored at least one point in the last three games for the Huskies, scoring five goals and registering one assist. This will be the fourth game this season between the two schools. This season, the teams have combined to score 18 goals and the Huskies are currently 2-1 in the season series. After his rise in scoring, Matthew Wood currently leads the team with a total of 24 points, followed by Chase Bradley with 22 and Hudson Schandor with 18. Sophomore Arsenii Sergeyev continues to put together a strong second half of the season, making 25 saves in a 5-1 win over the Catamounts to close out the regular season. Sophomore class finding their stride. The Huskies' 2nd year skaters have taken the leap Jake Percival , Ryan Tattle have seen an increase in goals scored, while Tristan Fraser , Tabor Heaslip and defender Tom Messineo continue to make an impact by setting up their teammates for goals. Huskies in the NHL: Yan Kuznetsov became the sixth Husky to reach the pros after being last drafted by the Calgary Flames. Kuznetsov joins Todd Krygier, Cole Schneider, Max Letunov, Adam Huska and Tage Thompson as former Huskies to reach the league.

