Everything you need to create the ultimate firefighter cave

By Wren Keltz

Caves have come a long way since early man made his first attack on modern civilization, but for every new carved wheel or rough piece of pottery that Stone-Agers might have proudly displayed in their cave proper, there is a six-foot cave. Ms. Pac-Man arcade machine or a life-size cardboard cutout of Rocky IV's power villain, Ivan Drago, that modern man proudly shows off in their suburban basement.

These special domestic spaces go by many names: bonus room, alone zone, basement getaway, and of course, man cave, although these zones are certainly not the domain of men only. Women are also starting their cave game.

Let's take a look at the essential items to create the ultimate firefighter cave or basement getaway.

What do you have in your fire cellar or man cave? Send us your photos.

Expansive flat screen TV

Your first step is to find the largest flat-screen TV you can afford that will fit in your cave. You work hard during your shifts and you deserve a giant TV to eat breakfast in front of while you're not at work but still daydreaming about life in the firehouse. Enjoy one favorite fire fanatic movie like Ladder 49, Backdraft or The Towering Inferno, or stream quality TV like Rescue Me or Chicago Fire on the big screen.

Aim for something that's larger than 80 inches, has Bluetooth, and can pair seamlessly with a modern gaming system like the PlayStation 5. Sure, you can buy a decent used car for the same money as a great flat-screen TV, but will the used car to impress your friends with its stunning image quality?

Cozy armchair

Let's face it, you're not to stand for your mega flat screen TV; you lean back and that requires comfort, especially after all the man cave guests have left and you need to recharge. Enter one of the less sensational features of the man cave, the armchair, also known as the nap zone. An old couch probably ended up in your man cave that was found on Craigslist or at the end of the neighbor's driveway. That's a start, but to get the best sleep you need a state-of-the-art recliner that provides both comfort and body recovery. Consider a zero-gravity recliner designed to take strain off your spine, improve circulation, and relieve lower back pain.

Compact refrigerator

Every man cave should be stocked with all kinds of drinks and you need a way to keep them cool. Think more of a dorm room refrigerator than the behemoth in your kitchen. Consider it a bonus if you can find something in vibrant red that pays tribute to your favorite profession. Opt for something with limited space, such as a reversible door option, so the refrigerator door can open to the left or right depending on your preference

and room layout. A side-mounted bottle opener is another link feature for breaking open cold bottled drinks.

Perfect end to a long day at the fire station.

Framed movie posters

Now it's time to brighten up those barren cave walls. You love firefighting. You like movies. Why not show your loyalty with some large format movie posters?

Coin display quality challenge

The movie posters will only take up a limited amount of space, so why not show off your many challenge coins that represent the brotherhood and sisterhood connections you've built over the years? Aim for a challenging coin display with high-quality construction that has five or six levels that can hold around 50 coins in total. Also consider one designed to sit on a flat surface, such as a table, countertop, or bookshelf, in case available wall space is minimal.

Mighty display case

You've worked hard to get where you are in the fire industry, so why not dedicate a portion of your cave to displaying some of your most prized memorabilia? You can use this space to display items such as your first helmet, helmet shields, photos of training and incidents, memories of the fallen, and books about fire.

Ping pong (and other games)

What good is a man cave without human competition? A conversation is fun, but sport is essential! Darts, pool, and foosball are all acceptable man cave games, but the ultimate man cave sport is ping pong. Of course, sufficient space for a table tennis table is a necessity. Choose a table that is fully laminated, resistant to deformation and has the right dimensions. Aim for a thickness that provides consistent resilience. Also look for a table that you can fold up halfway to practice your strokes solo; This feature allows you to fold the table for quick storage when not in use.

Powerful speaker

A truly classic man cave feature is a turntable, but for the firefighter who hasn't quite jumped on board the vinyl revival, a high-quality Bluetooth speaker will serve as a worthy replacement. Just turn on your favorite playlist on Spotify and let this speaker produce the music. Look for a device that produces at least 50 watts of power and has a 3.5mm audio jack in case you need a wired connection. Keep it something that will be both sonically and visually appealing to your cave crew.

Turn it up: The Marshall Acton III Bluetooth home speaker

Energetic coffee station

Coffee walks a fine line between a delicious drink and the necessary stimulant to stay awake. Chances are that both you and your cave colleagues will feel like having a cup of hot java at some point during your cave games, so a coffee station is a good idea. However, there's already a lot going on in your cave, so consider a streamlined setup that takes up minimal space.

Finish

Bonus: the ultimate fire pole recall

In the late 19th century, a Chicago firefighter named David Kenyon had the original idea of ​​sliding down a pole to increase response times during fire alarms. His first attempt was a wooden pole two inches in diameter, but by 1880 the Boston Fire Department had a brass pole. Today, fire departments are gradually phasing out the fire pole due to injuries such as sprained ankles and the danger of randomly falling into a hole. Still, a fire pole in a man cave would be a fantastic feature.

What do you have in your fire cellar or man cave? Send us your photos.

About the author

Dryw Keltz is a freelance writer living in San Diego County. He has written hundreds of news articles, human interest profiles, and film and music reviews over the course of his more than two-decade career. Keltz holds a bachelor's degree in English writing with an emphasis in creative nonfiction from the University of Pittsburgh.