Sports
Four Pack players receive All-Mountain West recognition
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – After a historic regular season, four Nevada men's basketball players received All-Mountain West honors, such as Jarod Lucas (Second team), Kenan Blackshear (Second team), Nick Davidson (Third Team) and Tre Coleman (All-Defensive Team) each earned All-Conference recognition.
Lucas and Blackshear each earned spots on the All-Mountain West Second Team for the second straight year, while Coleman received All-Mountain West Defensive Team honors for the second straight season. After a breakout sophomore season, Davidson was recognized as a member of the All-Mountain West Third Team, marking the first All-Conference honors of his career.
Jarod Lucas – All-Mountain West second team
In his second season playing for Nevada, Lucas received All-Mountain West Second Team honors for his exceptional play.
Lucas had a sensational season for the Pack, helping Nevada to a 26-6 overall record, including a 13-5 mark in conference play.
Lucas appeared in and started all 32 games for the Pack during the regular season and averaged a career-high 17.8 points per game on 42.2 percent shooting from the field, 40.1 percent from behind the arc and 90.1 percent at the free throw line.
In Mountain West play, Lucas elevated his game, and in 18 conference games, the fifth-year averaged 17.8 points per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field, 42.5 percent from behind the arc and 87.5 percent from the free throw line shot.
Lucas completed the regular season ranked second in the Mountain West in scoring (17.8 PPG), second in free throw percentage (90.1%), second in free throws made (155), third in 3-pointers made (75 ) and ninth in 3-point field goal percentage (40.1%). Lucas scored in double figures in 29 of 32 games for the Pack, and he scored a career-high 30 points in Nevada's win over Portland (11/18/23). Lucas had his highest score in conference play in a win over Colorado State (1/24/24), when he scored 28 points on 10-14 shooting from the field, including a perfect 3-3 from behind the arc and 5-5 at the free throw line.
Kenan Blackshear – All-Mountain West second team
Blackshear was recognized as a member of the All-Mountain West Second Team for the second year in a row after another outstanding season for the Pack.
Blackshear played in and started 30 games for Nevada this season and completed the regular season with averages of 15.1 points per game on 49.4 shooting from the field, as well as 4.9 rebounds per game, 4.8 assists per game and 1 .4 steals per game.
In 16 Mountain West games this season, Blackshear averaged 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the Pack.
The fifth-year senior scored in double figures in 24 of 30 games this season and recorded at least three assists in 25 of 20 games for Nevada.
Blackshear scored a career-high 31 points in the Pack's win at Washington (11/12/23), before scoring a career-high 30 points in Nevada's victory over Georgia Tech to win the Diamond Head Classic Championship (12/24/23 ).
In Mountain West play, Blackshear scored 22 points in the Pack's wins over Air Force (9/1/24) and San Diego State (9/2/24), marking his highest scoring output during conference play.
Blackshear recorded two double-doubles all season, scoring 14 points and dishing out 11 assists in Nevada's win over Portland before scoring 22 points and pulling down 10 rebounds in the Pack's win over Montana.
Blackshear completed the season ranked seventh in the Mountain West in assists per game (4.8 APG), 10th in scoring (15.1 PPG), 10th in steals per game (1.4 SPG), 21st in rebounds per game (4.9 RPG) and 24th in field goal percentage (49.4%).
Nick Davidson – All-Mountain West third team
Davidson had a great sophomore campaign for the Pack, and he was recognized as a member of the All-Mountain West Third Team for his stellar play.
Davidson appeared in and started all 32 games for Nevada, and he averaged 12.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the field for the Pack.
Davidson significantly elevated his play for Nevada in Mountain West play; and in 18 conference games, he averaged 13.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the field, 31.5 percent from behind the arc and 74.6 percent at the free-throw line.
Davidson recorded seven double-doubles during the season, six of which came while playing in the Mountain West.
He scored a career-high 25 points in addition to pulling down 10 rebounds in Nevada's 77-63 win over No. 22 Utah State.
Davidson grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds in the Pack's win over Temple in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic.
Davidson completed the season ranked sixth in the Mountain West in rebounds per game (7.3 RPG), 16th in field goal percentage (54.7%) and 26th in points per game (12.2 PPG).
Tre Coleman – All-Mountain West defensive team
One of the nation's elite defenders, Coleman captured All-Mountain West Defensive Team honors for the second year in a row.
Coleman was excellent on the defensive end of the court for Nevada this season, and he elevated his play during the conference portion of the season.
Coleman averaged 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season; During conference play, however, his averages increased to 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
Coleman recorded at least one steal in 13 of 18 Mountain West games, including multiple steals in eight games for the Pack. He also recorded at least one block in nine of eighteen conference games, including recording multiple blocks in three games for Nevada.
Coleman recorded a career-high four blocks in the Pack's win over Fresno State this season (1/3/24).
Next one
Nevada will face either Colorado State or San Jose State in the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals next Thursday at 6 p.m.
Track the package
Follow Nevada Men's Basketball on social media at @NevadaHoops (X), @nevadahoops (Instagram) and on Facebook at @NevadaMBB
