European Cricket League: Independents lose first two group matches





Guernsey international Ollie Nightingale's innings of 60 not out was a rare moment of clarity on a tough opening day Guernsey champions Independents lost both group matches on the opening day of their European Cricket League campaign in Spain. India lost by 59 runs to Austrian champions Donaustadt in their first match at the Catarma Oval. They were then defeated by 10 wickets by Spanish Pak I Care Badalona in their second match. They will face Isle of Man side Crosby and Estonian champions Tallinn Stallions in pool matches on Wednesday. The top four teams in the five-team group will reach the knockout rounds on Thursday, with the winners advancing to next week's final. Channel Island competes with Old Victorians from Jersey have already qualified after winning their group last week. Donaustadt batters crush Guernsey bowlers After losing the toss, Tom Cheater got off to an excellent start as Tom Cheater saw Muhammad Sadiq caught for a duck with the second ball of the match, after which his replacement, Razmal Shigiwal, hit four consecutive sixes in the remainder of his over. Shigiwal and Iqbal Hossein were out at 52 in two-and-a-half overs before the latter was caught at 32 from nine balls. Donaustadt skipper Shigiwal and Jaweed Sadran then made 86 off the fourth wicket, with Shigiwal then hitting 85 off 25 balls, after hitting 12 sixes, as Donaustadt made 177-6. Indies struggled with the bat as they were reduced to 13-3 after the first one and a half overs as Zak Damerell and skipper Nathan le Tissier went for ducks and Tommy Nightingale for one. Hampshire Academy player Cheater – one of two wildcard players – hit 18 before being caught and bowled by Sadran to leave Guernsey 30-4. Wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals as Ollie Nightingale was the only other Islander to score double figures. His knock of 60 not out came from 26 balls, and saw him hit three sixes and eight fours as Independents finished on 118-8 – six runs short of a losing bonus point. Home team too strong for India Tom Nightingale equaled his brother's tally of half-centuries with 56 from 22 balls India returned to the tournament for the second year in a row lost in the group stage 12 months ago – but their hitters again struggled against 2022 champions Pak I Care Badalona. They were reduced to 21-4 after three overs as Cheater, Ollie Nightingale and Archie Fairfax Ross all failed to score. But Tom Nightingale and skipper le Tissier kept the innings steady, making 72 for the fifth wicket before the latter went for 22. Nightingale then made 56 off 22 balls as he and CJ Peatfield scored a further 37 runs – Peatfield finishing on 32 not out off nine balls, including four sixes, as the Indies finished on 137-7. Pak I Care's openers Muhammad Babar and Daniel Doyle Calle extinguished any Guernsey hopes of a win as they carried their bats through their innings to reach their target of 138 in 8.3 overs. Babar made 76 not out off 30 balls with six sixes and eight fours, while Calle got 53 not out off 21 balls with five sixes and four fours.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/68515345 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos