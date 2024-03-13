Sports
American Football announces anniversary shows of debut album
American Football celebrates the 25th anniversary of their beloved 1999 debut album with anniversary shows in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom. The newly announced American concerts will take place in September and October. Check out the band's tour dates below, including an appearance at the new Best Friends Forever Festival.
American Football released their first American football album in 1999 and disbanded the following year. The group returned in 2014 and has released two more albums, both also titled American football.
In other American Football news, singer Mike Kinsella is preparing a new album from his solo project Owen. The sequel to the 2020s The Avalanche is titled The Sioux Fallsand it will be released on April 26th.
American football:
05-30 Milan, Italy – Alcatraz
06-01 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona
06-02 Barcelona, Spain – Spring in the city 2024
06-04 Madrid, Spain – Copernico Hall
06-06 Porto, Portugal – Primavera Porto
06-30 Manchester, England – Outbreak Fest
09-11 Nottingham, England – Rock City
09-12 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland Ballroom
09-14 London, England – Roundhouse
09-27 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
09-28 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
10-11 Las Vegas, NV – Best Friends Forever Festival
10-12 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theater
10-13 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theater
10-25 Washington, DC – Howard Theater
10-26 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw Concerts
10-27 Brooklyn, NY – Concerts in Warsaw
