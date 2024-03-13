K-State tennis falls to Texas Tech | K State Sports





The Kansas State tennis team suffered its third straight loss on Saturday, losing 5-2 to Texas Tech at the McLeod Tennis Center. K-State (7-5, 1-3 Big 12) lost the doubles point after splitting the first two matches, while Texas Tech (10-4, 3-0) won four of six singles matches and walked away with the victory. “I was proud of our effort today,” head coach Jordan Smith said in a written statement. We competed and played as hard as we could. It sucks that we came up short, but I know there will be a breakthrough soon. These ladies will continue to work hard to make it happen. Sophomores Maria Santos and Vanesa Suarez were successful 6-1 against Jermine Sherif and Andreea Lia in the third spot, after junior Veronika Kulhava and freshman Tereza Polakova dropped their match against No. 7 Avelina Sayfetdinova and Metka Komac 6-2 in the number 1 position. Freshman Maralgoo Chogsomjav and senior Manami Ukita were the deciding second-place match against Cristina Tiglea and Mariya Polishchuk, but they could not capture the point, losing 6-2. In singles, freshman Charlotte Keitel won her second consecutive match, defeating fourth-ranked Kate Dmitrichenko in a three-set tiebreaker. She dropped the first set 6-7 (3-7) before rallying to win the next two sets 6-1, 10-3. Polakova won the second singles match for the Wildcats, beating fifth-ranked Komac 7-5, 6-2. It's her first win since facing Fordham on Feb. 17 after going undrafted in her last three matches. Suarez saw another match against a ranked opponent, No. 85 Tiglea, who could not complete the comeback in the second set. In the No. 1 position, she fell short in the first set before fighting back in a high-scoring second set, losing 6-3, 7-5. Kulhava also came up against in a third-set tiebreaker, facing second-place Polishchuk. She was successful in a first set tiebreak, 7-6 (7-2), but stumbled in the second and could not rally, losing the next two sets 6-2, 10-5. Santos competed in singles for the first time since Fordham, losing to sixth-ranked Lia, 6–4, 6–1. Ukita also lost in straight sets to Sayfetdinova 6-3, 7-5 in third place. The Wildcats return home this weekend to Mike Goss Tennis Stadium for a match against No. 32 Baylor (10-5, 3-0 Big 12) on Friday at 5 p.m. The team will then face No. 59 TCU (7-2, 3 -0) on Sunday afternoon.

