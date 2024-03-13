Men's hockey league, friends and family honor Hayden Nelson after unexpected death





EDINA, Minn. — On any given night in Minnesota where ice time is available, there is a men's hockey game being played. But this evening is different. “It was Hayden's favorite day of the week every week,” Ted Larson said. “He always wanted to come here and play.” On January 27, 22-year-old Hayden Nelson died in his sleep. After autopsy, the reason is still unknown. “It was a nightmare,” his mother Ann Kansanback described. “Just kind of shock and disbelief. Heartbroken.” On this evening, Nelson's hockey team honors him. “He was the happiest kid in the room wherever he went,” said Larson, Nelson's childhood friend and teammate in the men's competition. The league season started just after Christmas. Then Nelson and two friends joined the team. Their ice time together was cut short. READ MORE: Climate change threatens pond hockey traditions “During the seven or eight years of our friendship, I never got to play with him,” Larson said. “We finally got to be on the same team together. And that was pretty awesome.” “The last thing I know my brother would want to do is stop everything we've been doing,” said Nelson's brother Hunter; That is why he has decided to take his brother's place on the roster. “I'm just excited to get back out there and keep skating again,” Hunter said. “Life gets in the way when you're only doing fun things like skating. So it's cool to be here again.” Nelson's family is taking this time to prioritize their time. A large group watches a recreational game on an otherwise average evening. “I watched them both play hockey for many years,” Kansanback said. “I love watching them skate.” “It's kind of nice to be able to remember his name in hockey,” Larson said. More from CBS News Rene Clayton Ren Clayton joined WCCO-TV in October 2021. Ren covered everything from surfing to rodeos and hurricanes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/news/hayden-nelson-hockey-game/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos