Fencing Sends 11 to NCAA Championships





INDIANAPOLIS The NCAA Fencing Committee has announced qualifying tournaments for the 2024 NCAA Championships, which will feature 11 Columbia student-athletes. A total of 15 Lions were eligible to participate, and Columbia's coaching staff determined the final roster. This year's championships, hosted by Ohio State University at the French Field House in Columbus, Ohio, will feature 144 fencers from 27 institutions. The Lions have a quartet of experienced fencers returning to the NCAAs, with the highlight Tender Oxenreider (ladies' dough) and Skyler Liverant (gentlemen), each of whom earned All-America honors as freshmen in 2023. By the lady's saber, Vera Kong will make her third trip to the national championships while a junior Justin Haddad who just picked up silver at NCAA Regionals, returns to the event for the first time since 2022. First years Rachel Kim (women's foil) and Sam Kommel (men's foil) punched tickets after strong rookie campaigns that saw each earn All-Ivy League finishes. In women's epee, junior Mina Yamanaka will look to build on her second-place finish at NCAA Regionals and will be joined by classmates Zach Binder (men's foil) and Jackson McBride (men's saber), all of whom will be making their NCAA Championship debut. Sophomore Tamar Gordon (ladies saber) and Evelyn Cheng (women's foil) round out the Lions roster. An institution's place in the championships will be based on the points earned by each individual. A team will receive one point for each win by its student-athletes during round-robin competition. The 2024 NCAA Championships will be held March 21-24. The women's competition will be held from March 21 to 22, followed by the men's tournament from March 23 to 24. For the latest news on Columbia's fencing programs, follow @CULionsFencingTweetAndInstagramand the Internet at GoColumbiaLions.com. COLUMBIA NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP PROSTAR Ladies sabre

