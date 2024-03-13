Sports
This feels like coming home to me: how an Australian bush cricket match helps women find themselves | Women's cricket
As Camilla Doolin stands tapping her bat on the edge of one of Goondiwindi's best cricket pitches, vigilantly waiting for the bowler, a silent but stinging laugh comes from behind the stumps.
It is a familiar voice, a voice she recognizes from the city. The voice is usually friendly, but on the field the civility of the community is pushed aside. Mercy is out of the question.
Fiona from the post office, she's the wicketkeeper and she has to harass from behind, and then you have to go up to her when you're putting your parcel in the post and say, damn cow, you got me out, says Doolin.
Getting Doolin out is a rarity. The all-rounder is often called on to hit a few sixes when her beloved cricket team is in the hunt.
Like many siblings, she learned the game in the backyard under the influence of her two siblings. Her love for cricket blossomed at school, but when she left, her days as a cricketer were over.
“I left school 25 years ago and haven't played since,” she says.
Four years ago, the mother-of-three received a call from the Yetman Yabettes, a team that formed to compete in a women's competition in the Goondiwindi district, 350km from Brisbane, on the Queensland-New South Wales border.
I was up to my knees in diapers thinking, I can't play cricket and have three kids with me, and I thought, this is just stupid, Doolin says. And then I thought: why not? I loved playing it and it's a good chance for me to get out.
Doolin, a farmer, is captain of the Yabettes, one of four teams competing in the Megan L White Cup. The competition is now entering its fourth year.
Cricket is so male dominated
The competition was started in 2020 by Eliza Jackson along with friends Hannah and Scott Baker. Jackson had stood on the sidelines during the sweltering summer heat and watched her husband play, until one day a game of chance came along.
Four years later, she says, we decided to make it a more regular event and start the women's competition.
It started with just three teams, and like many of the women who signed up, the mother of two young girls had no cricketing experience when she first took the field.
It didn't matter, everyone is so helpful and it's nice to see when we play against another team that players help the batsman where he needs to be, so that's great, says Jackson.
There are now forty-five women playing in the league, with most teams having a waiting list of players wanting to play a game.
The home of the Yabettes might as well be the CBD of the small town of Yetman, about 70km from Goondiwindi. It is a well-maintained camping site in the center of the city. When she was younger, Tammy Galluci would go out with the boys every weekend.
“Cricket is so male-dominated here and the idea of starting a girls' team was just amazing to me,” Gallucci says. When I was asked [to join]I just thought: this is it, this feels like home to me.
Matches last 20 overs on most Saturday mornings during the cricket season, as kids cause chaos on the sidelines, gorge on watermelon and get too hot. There is the occasional intruder in the field in the form of a lost child looking for his mother.
But for two hours, players can largely put their families aside and focus on perfecting their batting, bowling or simply being present in the sport.
Women come out from behind the counter and bring three children. They all play together next to the oval, and we do something for ourselves for once, says Doolin. We all want to achieve something by showing the children that mommy can be crazy. And the improvement in recent years is simply incredible.
Bush cricket is quintessentially Australian, but it doesn't always involve women.
Cricket Australia head of participation James Quarmby says the number of women playing cricket in rural and regional areas has grown by 34% over the past five years, with 481 now playing in registered competitions.
We are exploring flexible/casual cricket options outside of traditional competitions, which aim to make cricket more accessible to all and we believe this will be effective in growing the game in regional and metropolitan areas, Quarmby said.
Megan Ellis has been playing for the Yelarbon Yellowbetties since the start of the competition and admits she is still terrified of the ball. But when she steps up to bowl, her delivery elicits the same confession from the batsman: it's terrifying.
Bowling feels nice, she says.
Just like playing the game. It's a league that has created its own community.
There are a lot of women I probably would never have met because I don't know if our paths would have crossed outside of this sport, Ellis says.
On Saturday the Yabettes met the Yagaburne Yagabirds in the grand final at Riddles Oval in Goondiwindi, with the Yabettes triumphing. On the sidelines, young girls cheer on their mothers. The next generation of cricketers is ready to go.
