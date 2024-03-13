2025 commitments Ethan Barbour and Bo Walker plan to do something we've never seen before at UGA

This Sentells Intel representative Football Recruitment in Georgia shares a story detailing a competition between UGA commitments in the Class of 2025 that we haven't seen or heard of before between two members of the same UGA recruiting class.

The University of Georgia wants to find ice-cold competitors every year. So maybe something like what Ethan Barbour and Bo Walker are planning would definitely happen.

We've never heard of it before with two core obligations in a recruitment course. Certainly not in March.

Bo and I are having a competition to see who can recruit the most staff [guys] to Georgia, Barbour said.

Barbour and Walker have decided to have a competition to see how many other prospects they can pave the way to commit to the Dawgs.

Call it the Commit to the G Challenge. At least for now.

As you'd expect, those guys attack their days with that competition.

Barbour, who has now moved on to play for defending GHSA state champion Milton, makes sure he gives the G every chance he can.

Especially when he heads to the shed for the day's work on the JUGS machine with priority WR target CJ Wiley. Those two grew up playing ball together in high school.

He is also on the same California Power 7-on-7 team this spring with priority WR target Travis Smith Jr.

For the time being there is no score in this competition. The other three members of Athens' class of 2025 chose the Dawgs before those guys decided to give it a try.

Barbour committed himself in September. Walker chose the Dawgs in October. There were three weeks in between. The other three members of the current class had made their commitments before those two.

How will it all work? Well, we had questions.

How do we know which commitment will be on the board as a Barbour Bulldog and which will be a Bo Knows Recruiting special?

Oh, they'll know, Barbour said with a big laugh. They will know who recruited them. They'll say that guy recruited me the most in Georgia.

Does Barbour have any points on the board yet?

To establish, Barbour said with a look that indicated he knew something others might not. There's something in my back pocket.

Can he get five Barbour Shop Commits for this class?

Oh yes yes, he said. I have two receivers. I have a few quarterbacks I'm working on. I have some D-linemen that I'm working on. Linebackers. O-line. I'm going to get Bo. I get Bo.

What about 10 or 12?

I can get some guys, Barbour said. Boys in attack and defense. It's a good cause. I'm going to try to make it happen.

There is a reality here that Richard LeCounte III is smiling somewhere right now. Even if he never reads it. That's what LeCounte tried to do in the class of 2017 and subsequent classes while in Athens.

What about 28 for 28?

“I'm not going to get 28 for 28,” he said. But I'm trying to get it up there.

Wiley seems like the obvious choice for one of those two receivers. What does he think is needed there? Should he strap on a weight belt to pull his old friend and teammate into the red and black?

“I just want him to come play for me,” Barbour said. Just like before. It would be nice to get together again. We've been playing since we were little. Secondary school level. Secondary school level. Now I'm trying to get him to college level.

Things could be tough if Smith were to commit to the G. Both Barbour and Walker do their best there.

Now that I see Ethan here week to week on these 7-on-7 calls, Smith said. Man, it's crazy of him. And then Bo, every time I post about this or that school, he's always in my ear telling me to be a Dawg.

Those guys are definitely on their A game when it comes to recruiting.

Barbour has played with Smith in the past on Cam Newton's 7-on-7 team. Now they will play together again on that circuit in January, February, March and April.

I'm also trying to play with him again, Barbour said. It's always nice to have brothers around you who you know and have had a bond with for a while. To get a guy like him, that would be great.

I'm sure the coaching staff won't mind the competition at all.

It's all fun and competition, Barbour said. You try to play with great people. Surround yourself with great people. This is how you can win national championships.

Barbour plans to make his official visit to UGA from May 31 to June 2. As of now, Smith plans to be there too and there's a good chance Wiley will be there too.

Rated OT goalie Juan Gaston Jr. is also expected to be in Athens for that public transport weekend. The four-star Under Armor All-American is a guy Walker has been working on for a while. The two also played together in youth football.

Barbour also said most of the commits plan to be at UGA for spring training on March 16.

I'll probably go, but I plan on stopping by there every day or probably every day, Barbour said. Probably at least once a week. When I am available. Just see what's going on, how people are doing and things like that.

That makes sense. He should keep pace with Walker on the recruiting trail for the Dawgs this cycle.

