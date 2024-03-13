Wozniacki, Kerber and tennis comeback moms

Naomi Osaka desperately wanted to win another match in Indian Wells, saying her daughter Shai, who is eight months old, loved the desert and wanted an excuse to keep her here.

She and Shai had gone to a zoo. She had taken her on a walk. Shai slept like a baby rock star. Everything was good.

Osaka fell short in that effort on Monday, suffering a narrow defeat to Belgium's Elise Mertens 7-5, 6-4 in the round of 32, but with each tournament she gets closer to a version of herself that can compete at the highest level . again the top of the sport.

A few hours after Osaka finished, Elina Svitolina went to court with her daughter Skai, back at the house that Svitolina and her husband, Gael Monfils, are renting. She has often said that Skai, now a year and a half old, has made her a calmer player because it has given her a new perspective on tennis and what is most important. On Tuesday, longtime friends, practice partners and fellow moms Angelique Kerber of Germany and Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark will face off for a spot in the quarterfinals. Neither would argue with Svitolinas at this point.

There was a time when, as a mother and tennis player, you were the odd one out in professional tennis. For most players it didn't seem like an option. Now they are seemingly everywhere, playing at the biggest events where they all compete. They dive deep into the tournaments, satiate the hunger for competition at the highest level and dream of the championships they longed for during their absence.



You know you've done it and you really want to do it again, said Osaka, who is days away from taking Shai to Florida, where she spent most of her childhood, for the Miami Open .

She hasn't eaten real Haitian food in about three years and is desperate for it, she said. Plus, she and Shai are in this for the long haul, or at least that's the plan, and it looks like she'll soon have even more company in WTA Tours' regular moms group.

Anastasija Sevastova's ranking is not yet high enough to qualify for a tournament as high-profile as Indian Wells, but twelve days ago the Latvian mother of a 16-month-old daughter, Alexandra, defeated Sloane Stephens at the ATX Open in Austin . Sevastova was a 2018 US Open semi-finalist and said she enjoyed watching her ranking rise almost 300 places since the start of the year, to 384.

It's kind of a joke for us, Sevastova, who is 33, said of her longtime coach and partner, Ronald Schmidt.

Injuries to her knee and shoulder extended Sevastova's maternity leave more than she would have liked, although she was not always certain she wanted to return.

“I missed the competition part, hitting the court, winning or losing, the adrenaline, the feelings,” she said as she rode a stationary bike late that evening after her victory over Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion. not in normal life. You don't get that with golf.



Kerber, the 36-year-old three-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1, said much the same thing when she returned to Australia at the start of the season. She knew she wouldn't be able to do what she loved for much longer and she wanted to drain every drop of sauce while she could.

Now in her third month on tour as a mother, she has settled into something of a routine as her daughter, Liana, travels with her as she travels across the US.

At the end of each day she sets a schedule for the next. Sometimes her daughter, a good sleeper who at least so far doesn't cry too much, even follows him.

There are times when Liana doesn't sleep much, and neither does Kerber, and there are mornings that are more exhausted than others, but Kerber has developed a trick that helps her focus on her work. As soon as she crosses the threshold and enters the tournament grounds, she focuses her thoughts on the task at hand. And when her working day is over, she leaves everything behind on the premises.

When I'm here, I just focus on what I have to do, and when I'm gone, yeah, it's over, she said.



Her match against Wozniacki provides an intriguing contrast in motherhood comebacks. Wozniacki, also a former world No. 1 and Grand Slam winner, took up tournament tennis again last summer in the run-up to the US Open, where she reached the round of 16.

Wozniacki was out for much longer, however, after taking four years off to have two children and only deciding to return midway through last year when she hit the ball recreationally. She felt like she was making better contact than during some of the matches. her seasons on the tour.

Fitness was no problem. Wozniacki is a long-time exercise fanatic with a great motor. She completed the 2014 New York City Marathon in three hours and 26 minutes, even though she had never run more than 12 miles in her life. (She passed me at mile 19 in East Harlem and was three minutes ahead of me. I was pissed.)

But tennis fitness was a different story.

It's not easy to come back from pregnancy and feel like a 100 percent elite athlete, and after two kids I think it's even harder.

She felt her body had changed. Medication and rest had helped control her rheumatoid arthritis, but she had to rebuild her core strength and reacclimate herself to the pounding of match after match. Then she had to figure out how to balance that by taking two children on the international roadshow of professional tennis.

On Sunday, she spent the morning playing with her children, Olivia and James, in an attempt to keep some energy for her match later in the day against Katie Volynets. The day before she had skipped practice to play with them all day. Her mother and the children's nanny took over the childcare around noon.

Wozniacki had some lunch, took a nap and went to the tournament to warm up. Volynets pushed her to three sets, but Wozniacki came in in the third and won without conceding a game.



It's a mental balancing act, shutting down part of her brain to fully dedicate her mind to the tennis court, but there's another part: the joy that comes from being in the arena, both literally and figuratively and the boost it gives. for her mental health.

It's never easy, you know, to do both, but it's a lot of fun, she said after her victory over Volynets. It is a great privilege to be able to compete here against the best players in the world. I think if you were to ask Angie too, it's just amazing that we can be here and still compete at this level. I think for both of us it's about enjoying the moment and competing as hard as we can and leaving everything on the field.

