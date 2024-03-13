Connect with us

Sports

On hockey: In a poor performance, Bruins' 4th line shows a glimmer of hope | Sport

On hockey: In a poor performance, Bruins' 4th line shows a glimmer of hope | Sport

 


BOSTON Silver Linings were in short supply Monday night as the Boston Bruins were booed off the ice at TD Garden.

Focus. Defending haste. Puck possession. The strange man rushes. Capitalizing on opportunities. Playing with emotion. You name it and the Bruins failed to do that in a disheartening 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

If your process isn't right and the game management isn't right, you're not going to win, head coach Jim Montgomery summarized.

A desperate St. Louis club trying to claw its way into the Western Conference playoffs had mastered most facets of the game. They played with an intensity that the locals couldn't match. They won 27 of 46 faceoffs, outhit their hosts and blocked more shots. They cleared a path for their goaltender, backup Joel Hofer, to stop 34 of 35 shots while earning his first win since Feb. 10.

I'm not sure if The Boomtown Rats are part of Garden organist Ron Posters' repertoire, but I Don't Like Mondays would have been more than appropriate.

You have nights like this where the puck isn't going your way, (where) you don't have puck luck, Montgomery said. Most evenings we did a lot of work on it; we have 91 points. We have a good hockey team; we just weren't there tonight. There will be outliers all the time.

It was a bad night. But it wasn't entirely bad.







Blues Bruins Hockey

Bruins rookie fourth liner Justin Brazeau thought he had scored on the play after throwing the puck over St. Louis Blues goalie Joel Hofer on Monday night, but the goal was called back after the Bruins were determined to be offside.


Charles Krupa photos


The fourth line of Jakub Lauko, Jesper Boqvist and Justin Brazeau was Boston's best. They each played 12 minutes and rotated, but during those 18-19 shifts they were on the ice, they were noticeable both in terms of energy and in front of the Blues net, a direct result of strong forechecking.

Brazeau, the 6-foot-4 right wing playing in just his 10th NHL game, had a team-best four goals and scored on a nice play when he ran from the far corner, backhanded and curled a shot over Hofer. However, after video review, the count was disallowed after Boston was ruled offside ahead of the scoring sequence.

Once it's reviewed, it probably won't go in your favor, Brazeau admitted afterward.

Still, the rugged rookie was pleased with the way his team played.

“We kept it simple, put the pucks in good spots, got them back and created some opportunities,” he said.

Boqvist seems to have carved out a role for himself as a center in the Bruins' fourth line. Although scoring isn't his strong suit (he was scoreless in his last six games dating back to Feb. 29 against Vegas) and he's struggled from the spot (0-for-5), he's earned praise for being tough on pucks and plenty of dazzling performance showed. -up chasing after the disk after it was dumped in.







Blues Bruins Hockey

Bruins center Jakub Lauko threads a pass through Blues defenseman Matthew Kessel and into the slot on Monday night.


Charles Krupa


Lauko, the left wing trying to entrench himself in the lineup during the playoffs, brings some jam to his game and had a strong scoring bid in the first period when he poked a backhand shot in Hofer's direction in the first period.

I have to give their line a lot of credit. They tried to get us involved all night, said Capt. Brad Marchand. They played the right way all the time and had some really good chances, some of which looked really good.

We will need them to stay that way, he added. You need four deep lines and to be able to rely on such a line in every situation is what allows the team to be good.

Montgomery wants his team to use the last five weeks of the regular season to prepare both mentally and physically for the playoffs. That, he said, means getting their process right, winning odd man rushes, winning the net front battle, improving their game management and creating Grade A scoring opportunities wherever possible.

Then chalk up Monday's loss to a blip on the radar for many of Boston's best players. But it was a chance for the guys working to stay on the ice instead of in the press box when the postseason rolls around to show what they can bring.

Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor at The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins and pro hockey for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter/X at @PhilStacey_SN.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.salemnews.com/sports/on-hockey-in-a-poor-showing-bruins-4th-line-shows-glimmer-of-hope/article_e757cecc-e01d-11ee-8178-8b1b479d317a.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: