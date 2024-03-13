On hockey: In a poor performance, Bruins' 4th line shows a glimmer of hope | Sport

BOSTON Silver Linings were in short supply Monday night as the Boston Bruins were booed off the ice at TD Garden.

Focus. Defending haste. Puck possession. The strange man rushes. Capitalizing on opportunities. Playing with emotion. You name it and the Bruins failed to do that in a disheartening 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

If your process isn't right and the game management isn't right, you're not going to win, head coach Jim Montgomery summarized.

A desperate St. Louis club trying to claw its way into the Western Conference playoffs had mastered most facets of the game. They played with an intensity that the locals couldn't match. They won 27 of 46 faceoffs, outhit their hosts and blocked more shots. They cleared a path for their goaltender, backup Joel Hofer, to stop 34 of 35 shots while earning his first win since Feb. 10.

I'm not sure if The Boomtown Rats are part of Garden organist Ron Posters' repertoire, but I Don't Like Mondays would have been more than appropriate.

You have nights like this where the puck isn't going your way, (where) you don't have puck luck, Montgomery said. Most evenings we did a lot of work on it; we have 91 points. We have a good hockey team; we just weren't there tonight. There will be outliers all the time.

It was a bad night. But it wasn't entirely bad.

The fourth line of Jakub Lauko, Jesper Boqvist and Justin Brazeau was Boston's best. They each played 12 minutes and rotated, but during those 18-19 shifts they were on the ice, they were noticeable both in terms of energy and in front of the Blues net, a direct result of strong forechecking.

Brazeau, the 6-foot-4 right wing playing in just his 10th NHL game, had a team-best four goals and scored on a nice play when he ran from the far corner, backhanded and curled a shot over Hofer. However, after video review, the count was disallowed after Boston was ruled offside ahead of the scoring sequence.

Once it's reviewed, it probably won't go in your favor, Brazeau admitted afterward.

Still, the rugged rookie was pleased with the way his team played.

“We kept it simple, put the pucks in good spots, got them back and created some opportunities,” he said.

Boqvist seems to have carved out a role for himself as a center in the Bruins' fourth line. Although scoring isn't his strong suit (he was scoreless in his last six games dating back to Feb. 29 against Vegas) and he's struggled from the spot (0-for-5), he's earned praise for being tough on pucks and plenty of dazzling performance showed. -up chasing after the disk after it was dumped in.

Lauko, the left wing trying to entrench himself in the lineup during the playoffs, brings some jam to his game and had a strong scoring bid in the first period when he poked a backhand shot in Hofer's direction in the first period.

I have to give their line a lot of credit. They tried to get us involved all night, said Capt. Brad Marchand. They played the right way all the time and had some really good chances, some of which looked really good.

We will need them to stay that way, he added. You need four deep lines and to be able to rely on such a line in every situation is what allows the team to be good.

Montgomery wants his team to use the last five weeks of the regular season to prepare both mentally and physically for the playoffs. That, he said, means getting their process right, winning odd man rushes, winning the net front battle, improving their game management and creating Grade A scoring opportunities wherever possible.

Then chalk up Monday's loss to a blip on the radar for many of Boston's best players. But it was a chance for the guys working to stay on the ice instead of in the press box when the postseason rolls around to show what they can bring.

Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor at The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins and pro hockey for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter/X at @PhilStacey_SN.