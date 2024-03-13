Windsor groundsman runs over child's cricket bat after 'seeing red'





A cricket club groundsman ran a buggy over a child's cricket bat during an argument with a picnicking family, a court heard. Clifford Gatford, who had worked as a groundsman at Windsor cricket club for 20 years, saw red when he thought the family, with young children, were using the wickets and the cricket ground. The 55-year-old had verbally abused the children, aged 10 and 13, causing them to fear they would be attacked, the court heard. One of the children pushed him over in response, the court heard. Gatford, who was about 2.5 times over the drink-driving limit, returned to the scene 20 minutes later with the all-terrain vehicle, described as a John Deere farm tractor, which he used to maintain the cricket pitches. Dramatic video footage played in court showed Gatford twice driving past the picnicking family and their dogs at high speed, coming dangerously close to them on the Romney Lock Road and Windsor cricket club's home park. Sarita Basra, prosecuting, told how Gatford drove over the family's picnic blanket on May 29 last year, damaging some of their food and breaking one of the children's 100 cricket bats. The footage showed Gatford, wearing his orange hi-vis jacket and a baseball cap, stopping his buggy and telling the family: I told you you can't play on the wickets. Community order for twelve months Lauren Sales, defending, said Gatford had no previous convictions and had serious learning difficulties as well as a speech impediment. He specializes in earthworks, particularly cricket pitches, Ms Sales said. His vulnerabilities made him behave the way he did. He managed to keep that job for 20 years and then lost it because of that behavior. Gatford appeared at Reading Crown Court today after admitting dangerous driving, driving with excessive alcohol, threatening behaviour, criminal damage to the cricket bat and common assault, putting the child in fear of violence and driving in a manner otherwise then in accordance with a driver's license. Neil Millard, the judge, told Gatford: I fully understand the time and preparation that goes into preparing a grass cricket wicket and the year and hours it takes. However, that does not excuse what you did next and I think you recognize that. The judge said he would have considered jailing Gatford, but gave him a 12-month community order due to his vulnerabilities, including 15 days for the Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work. The judge also ordered Gatford, of Vale Road in Windsor, to pay $100 compensation to the family for a new cricket bat. It is clear that you are a man who loves cricket, the judge added. You acknowledge that the child needs a new cricket bat and you pay for it.

