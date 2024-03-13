Barcelona wants Liverpool star Luis Diaz – Paper Talk | Football news





The top stories and transfer rumors from Wednesday's newspapers… DAILY MIRROR Barcelona have shown interest in Liverpool striker Luis Diaz. Emmanuel Petit has told Trent Alexander-Arnold to 'shut his mouth' following the Liverpool star's comments in which he suggested winning the title means more to the Reds than rivals Manchester City. Chelsea co-controlling owner Todd Boehly recently held meetings in Saudi Arabia, fueling speculation that the club will look to move players to the Saudi Pro League in the summer. Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen has dismissed rumors he could join Manchester United this summer, despite a potential swap deal for Jadon Sancho looming. THE SUN According to reports, Manchester United officials have “toured Spain” in an attempt to sell Mason Greenwood. Cillian Murphy may have won the Oscar for best actor, but he still thinks Roy Keane remains Cork's “number one”. DAILY TELEGRAM Saudi Arabia has made its move in tennis, Telegraph Sport can reveal, with a $2 billion take-it-or-leave-it offer to merge the men's and women's tours. UEFA considered an adjustment to the new Champions League format, which would allow the top-performing clubs to pick their first knockout opponents in the first round in a live television event, but the idea never gained sufficient support. Sale Sharks are in talks to sign Fijian captain Waisea Nayacalevu to replace Manu Tuilagi at the club next season. DAILY MAIL A growing number of Premier League clubs are considering ditching football's 'New Deal' and taking legal action if a government regulator wants to force them to pay up. Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has been called up by Argentina despite still recovering from a knee ligament injury. Illegal streaming companies have teamed up with black market bookmakers to attract sports fans by offering free bets and ad-free viewing subscriptions to customers, with more than 500,000 viewers illegally watching last weekend's fight between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou. THE ATHLETIC Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson have withdrawn from the Brazil squad for March's international matches due to injuries. Napoli and Aurelio De Laurentiis face a heavy fine after the club president pushed a TV cameraman while finishing a player interview. The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) has suspended 62 players from the national league over inconsistencies regarding their identities, including a player selected for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) earlier this year. EVENING STANDARD Charlton co-owner Charlie Methven has hit out at Crystal Palace and West Ham, accusing the two clubs of delaying a funding deal between the Premier League and the EFL. SCOTTISH SUN Mark Fotheringham has dramatically stepped into the picture for the Aberdeen job. Receive Sky Sports on WhatsApp! You can now receive notifications and alerts for the latest sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel! Read more here.

