Six Tigers earn Atlantic Hockey All-Conference honors





ROCHESTER, NY The league's top six RIT men's hockey players were named to the 2023-24 All-Atlantic Hockey Team on Tuesday. Fifth-year defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro oldest attacker Cody Laskosky junior goalkeeper Tommy Scarfone and junior forward Carter Wilkie gained first-team recognition while a senior defender Aiden Hansen-Bukata and graduate student moving forward Elijah Gonsalves were named second and third team honorees, respectively. GIANFRANCO CASSARO – 1ST TEAM Cassaro was named a first-team All-Star for the second year in a row. The two-time Hobey Baker Award nominee, the nation's top-scoring defenseman with 16 goals to date, finished the regular season ranked first nationally in goals among defensemen for the second straight season.

He is the league's four-time top Atlantic Hockey Defensive Player of the Week and has also scored a team-high eight power-play goals this season – tied for 10th in the nation among all skaters entering the postseason.

With a total of 18 assists this winter, he is currently the eighth-highest scoring defenseman in the country with a career-high 34 points, including a goal in both of last weekend's Atlantic Hockey Quarterfinal victories over Robert Morris.

Cassaro hasn't missed a game in three seasons at RIT, tallying 74 points on 33 goals and 41 assists in 113 games for the Tigers. CODY LASKOSKY – 1ST TEAM Laskosky finished the regular season second in Atlantic Hockey in scoring and ranked second in assists, with a team-high 40 points on 13 goals and 27 assists so far.

Laskosky was named Atlantic Hockey Player of the Month for February and finished the regular season with a team-best eight-game point streak, totaling 14 points on three goals and 11 assists during the run.

He scored his second career hat trick and assisted in the 7-1 win over Robert Morris (Jan. 20) for one of his team-high 11 multiple-point appearances this season.

In 123 appearances over the past four years, Laskosky is 25th in program history in the D1 era with 83 points on 31 goals and 52 assists, while also becoming just the 12th 40-point scorer.

Laskosky was named the 2022-2023 Atlantic Hockey Best Defensive Forward after finishing fourth for the Tigers with 28 points and third with 13 goals while recording 66 defensive zone takeaways. TOMMY SCARFONE – 1ST TEAM Scarfone currently sits fourth nationally with a 22-8-2 record after finishing the regular season as one of only four goaltenders in the country with at least 20 wins.

The four-time Atlantic Hockey Goaltender of the Week, a semifinalist for the Richter Award and nominated for the Hobey Baker Award for the second straight season, currently ranks fourth nationally with a .926 save percentage and twelfth with 2.23 goals against average. His four shutouts this season are tied for the third-best total.

Scarfone was twice named Hockey Commissioners Association and Atlantic Hockey Goaltender of the Month, becoming the first Tiger of the D1 era with multiple 20-win seasons and the first with multiple 900-save campaigns. He reached the top of the program's all-time wins list with a 52-28-4 record to date and moved into second place with 2,380 career saves, including 901 this season.

Scarfone finished the 2022-2023 campaign with first-team All-Atlantic Hockey honors after ranking fourth nationally in wins (22-11-1) and ranking 15th with a .918 save percentage. He also broke the single-season program record of the Tigers' Division I era with 934 saves. CARTER WILKIE – 1ST TEAM Wilkie was named first-team all-conference for the second straight season. The two-time Atlantic Hockey Player of the Year finished the regular season fifth in the conference with 34 points, becoming just the fifth Tiger of the D1 era to post three 30-point seasons

He also became the fourth-fastest Tiger of the D1 era to score 100 points, becoming the 15th RIT player to eclipse the 100-point plateau to date with 106 points (42G/64A).

The two-time Hobey Baker Award nominee currently sits 10th on the D1-era Tigers' scoring list with 106 points on 42 goals and 64 assists over the past three seasons.

Wilkie finished the regular season third in Atlantic Hockey in points per game, fifth in points, tied for fourth in goals and seventh in assists.

He currently ranks second in the nation with 506 faceoff wins and is tied for second with three shorthanded goals.

Wilkie, the 2022-2023 Atlantic Hockey Player of the Year, has been named Atlantic Hockey Preseason Player of the Year for the past two seasons. AIDEN HANSEN-BUKATA – 2nd TEAM Hansen-Bukata finished the regular season ranked second in Atlantic Hockey in assists and 11th in points and is currently one point behind his second consecutive 30-point campaign with four goals and 25 assists.

He was named Atlantic Hockey Defensive Player of the Week two of the final four weeks of the season, including after the Bentley series in which he scored the tying goal with 41.6 seconds left in regulation of the 2-1 OT- victory (Jan. 27) before assisting on what turned out to be the game-winner and blocking five shots in a 3-0 shutout the next night.

In 14 games since returning from a two-game injury layoff, he has totaled 16 points (3G/13A) and has been held scoreless just twice. In 31 appearances this winter he was held without a point just nine times.

Hansen-Bukata was named the 2022-2023 Atlantic Hockey Best Defenseman and first-team all-conference after ranking 10th nationally with 30 assists and tied for sixth in the nation among career defensemen -high 32 points. ELIJAH GONSALVES – 3RD TEAM Gonsalves earned his first all-conference honor after finishing the regular season tied for sixth in the conference in goals and tied for 10th in points.

He has scored a career-high 30 points and 15 goals this winter, including his 100th career point in last Saturday's win over Robert Morris, becoming the 16th Tiger of the D1 era to reach the century mark with 42 goals and 58 assists to date to.

The two-time alternate captain, who was an Atlantic Hockey All-Rookie Team honoree in 2019-20, returned from an injury-shortened junior campaign to play in all 39 games a season ago and appear in all but four games this season. Top-seeded RIT will host seventh-seeded Niagara in a best-of-three semifinal series of the Atlantic Hockey Tournament next Friday and Sunday (March 15-17). Friday and Saturday games are scheduled to start at 7:05 PM, while Sunday's game will start at 5:05 PM if necessary.

