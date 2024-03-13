Aruna retains the African number 1 position in the ITTF rankings





Celebrate Aruna retained his status as the top-ranked African player in the world, occupying the 11th position ahead of African champion Omar Assar of Egypt, who is ranked 22nd in the world, while compatriot Offiong Edem leads the rise of African players in the week of 2024 11 rankings released by the International Table Tennis Federation on Tuesday. The latest rankings follow the conclusion of the table tennis event at the ongoing 13th African Games in Ghana. Edem, who won bronze in the women's singles in Ghana, climbed 45 notches to be rated 97th as the top-ranked female Nigerian player in the world. However, the biggest riser in the world is Algeria's Lucie Mobarek, who was unranked before the African Games, but advanced 544 steps to rank 103rd in the world as the highest-ranked Algerian female player worldwide, while bronze medalist in men's singles. and Senegal's Ibrahima Diaw advanced 26 steps to reach 67th place in the world rankings. Egypt's Dina Meshref and Hana Goda are still the top-ranked African female players at 26 and 30 respectively. Men's singles quarterfinalist Khaled Assar of Egypt achieved 146 steps, placing him at 145th in the world rankings. The biggest beneficiaries are the Tunisian trio Wassim Essid, Youssef Ben Attia and Khalil Sta, bronze medalists in the men's team event who have made strides in their world rankings. Teen sensation Essid achieved 83 steps to rank 206th, while Ben Attia and Sta achieved 221 steps to rank 237 and 238 respectively.

All rights reserved. This material and other digital content on this website may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed, in whole or in part, without the prior express written permission of PUNCH.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://punchng.com/aruna-retains-african-no-1-spot-in-ittf-rankings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos