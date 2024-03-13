Buckeyes take down Marquette in high-scoring game, 22-17





Columbus, OH The Ohio State women's lacrosse team remained undefeated at home, defeating Marquette 22-17 on a beautiful Tuesday afternoon at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium. The Ohio State women's lacrosse team remained undefeated at home, defeating Marquette 22-17 on a beautiful Tuesday afternoon at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium. Ohio State, now 6-2 on the year, took the lead at the 9:12 mark of the first quarter and held the lead the rest of the way. The Buckeyes scored seven goals in both the first and second quarters and led 14-7 at halftime. Ohio State's advantage was 19-13 after the third, ending at 22-17. Four Buckeyes each scored four goals Annie Hargraves , Jamie Lasda , Brynn Ammerman And Leah Sax . Lasda and Sax each had two assists for a six-point game, while Ammerman posted a helper for five points. Zoe Coleman had a hat trick and two assists for five points. Regan Alexander recorded 14 saves, her fourth straight game with double figures. The Buckeyes had the advantage on draw controls, 24-18, led by Emily Magalotti and Lasda with five each. Marquette had the edge in ground balls, 21-17, and shots, 43-35. Alexander was first for the Buckeyes with three loose balls. Ohio State's 22 goals ranked sixth in a single game in school history and were the most since scoring 22 against Detroit Mercy in 2016. Next one Ohio State will host No. 2 Maryland on Saturday at 1 p.m. Admission and parking are free for all home games at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium. How it happened After Marquette opened the scoring at 10:52 of the first quarter, Ohio State scored the next four, all in a span of 2:02, to lead 4-1 at the 8:04 mark. Brynn Ammerman tied the game on a free position, shot at 10:06. Leah Sax put the Buckeyes ahead, set up by Kambpell Stone's first collegiate assist, at 9:12. Annie Hargraves followed at 8:35 before Zoe Coleman set up Jamie Lasda with the Buckeyes player at 8:04.

tied the game on a free position, shot at 10:06. put the Buckeyes ahead, set up by Kambpell Stone's first collegiate assist, at 9:12. followed at 8:35 before set up with the Buckeyes player at 8:04. Each team scored three times before the end of the quarter to hold a 7-4 Buckeye lead through 15 minutes.

After two goals from Golden Eagle to cut Ohio State's lead to one (4-3), Hargraves scored back-to-back, with Coleman setting up the second goal.

Lasda answered a Marquette score with a free position with 21 seconds left in the quarter.

Ammerman scored twice in the first 4:03 of the second quarter, with Sax assisting on goal one, for a 9-4 Ohio State lead.

Marquette scored three of the next four, with Coleman converting the player-up for Ohio State, cutting the Buckeye advantage to three (10-7).

Ammerman started a Buckeye run with four goals in the final 4:16. Coleman scored back-to-back, on assists from Sax and Ammerman. A Sax goal in a free position ended the half with the Buckeyes leading 14-7.

The teams traded goals for much of the third quarter.

Sax opened the scoring before back-to-back Marquette games. Ohio State then scored three times, each time answered by MU. Emily Magalotti , Amani Kimball-McKavish and Hargraves had the Buckeye goals down the stretch.

, and Hargraves had the Buckeye goals down the stretch. The Golden Eagles converted the player with 14 seconds left and the quarter ended with a Stone goal as time expired, assisted by Casey Roberts . Ohio State led 19-16 through 45 minutes.

. Ohio State led 19-16 through 45 minutes. Ohio State scored three of the first four goals of the final quarter, with Sax scoring player-up and back-to-back goals without help from Lasda, pushing the lead to 22-14.

Three Marquette games in the finals (5:06) closed out the match for the 22-17 final.

Ohio State was outshot in the game, 43-35. Regan Alexander made 14 saves for the Buckeyes. Two Golden Eagle goalies combined for seven saves.

made 14 saves for the Buckeyes. Two Golden Eagle goalies combined for seven saves. The Buckeyes had the advantage on draw controls, 24-18. Magalotti and Lasda each had five, while Stone had four. A total of seven Buckeyes had at least one in the game.

Marquette had the advantage on ground balls, 21-17. Alexander was first for Ohio State with three and five Buckeyes had two each in the win.

The Buckeyes committed 11 turnovers, led by Lasda, Sophie Patton and Roberts with two each.

