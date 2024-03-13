James Anderson reveals Shubman Gill sledge that sparked Jonny Bairstow's fifth Test Dharamsala feud





England superstar James Anderson has revealed that he was responsible for first sledding Indian batsman Shubman Gill in the fifth Test which led to a heated flashpoint between Gill and England's Jonny Bairstow. Gill scored a century in the final match in Dharamsala as he traded barbs with veteran paceman Anderson. When Bairstow arrived at the crease on the final day, he immediately took aim at the young India star over something Gill had said to Anderson. Watch every match of the 2024 IPL season LIVE on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today > < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Jimmy Anderson and Shubman Gill traded barbs. Source: FOX SPORTS What did you say to Jimmy about his retirement? Bairstow asked, picking up the stump microphone. “I told him to retire,” Gill replied. Bairstow: And then he took you out at the next ball? Gill: And then? How often has Bairstow: I was just asking Gill: He can get me out after my 100 Bairstow: 100 percent Gill: How many hundreds [do you have] these series? Bairstow: How much did you score, period? Now Anderson has revealed that he was actually the one who started the war of words with Gill. Anderson told BBC's Tailenders podcast: I said something to him like: Are you getting runs outside India? and he said, It's time to retire. Two balls later I pulled it out. Gill has an average of 41.38 with three centuries on home soil, while outside India he averages 29.66. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Ellyse Perry Creates WPL History! | 01:24 Perry shatters cricket records in incredible WPL blitz India stars return to lockdown after horrific injuries in near-fatal crash Anderson also revealed another interaction with an Indian star, although this one was much friendlier. After Gill took Anderson's 699th Test wicket, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav predicted he himself would become a victim by bringing up Anderson's landmark 700th. Kuldeep advanced with one to third man for a single and as he got to the non-strikers' end and as I walked back to my goal he said, 'I'm going to be your 700th wicket,' said Anderson. He didn't say he was trying to get away, he just said he had a feeling. We both laughed about it. True to his gut feeling, Yadav indeed became Anderson's 700th scalp.

