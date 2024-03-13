Which new Ohio State football player are you most excited about and who should be the next men's basketball coach?

Before, during and after State of Ohio football season, we here at Land-Grant Holy Land enjoy asking and answering questions about the team, college football and anything else in our collective mind of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question you would like to ask, please tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, please email HERE.

There have been some pretty big changes for Ohio State's football and men's basketball programs in recent months; from transfer losses and additions to coaching changes, it's been a hectic first two and a half months of the year. That's why we're asking you, Buckeye Nation, to weigh in on two of these topics in our weekly fan survey.

First, we want to know which new Buckeye player you would most like to see on the court in the spring or fall. Then we move to the hardwood and ask who you would like to see leading the men's program in the 2024-2025 season.

Answer the simple two-question survey further down the page and if you have additional thoughts, share them in the comments. The options in the survey are of course not exclusive, so if you have other options you would like to ask, please feel free to do so.

Question 1: Which new Ohio State football player are you most looking forward to?

There are some really intriguing options in this question, and while it would be easy to pick someone like Caleb Down, Quinshon Judkins, or even Jeremiah Smith, I feel like I have a pretty good idea of ​​what those three players will be . like this season; either because they have a proven track record of excellence, or because their talent is so elite that they are sure to flourish.

For me, though, the guys I'm most looking forward to are the ones who have something to prove. Quarterback Will Howard might be the leader among them as he steps up the league and the surrounding talent. Will he be able to lead a team to a national championship? We shall see.

Seth McLaughlin's last game wasn't exactly a great performance, as he was in trouble during Alabama's College Football Playoff semifinal against Michigan. There's no doubt he has something to prove this fall, and the Buckeyes certainly need a step forward on the offensive line, so they'll be counting on him.

Then there's Will Kacmarek. The tight end went through a recruiting process that was almost completely shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has produced quite a bit of success for the Ohio Bobcats. However, if he wants to take it a step further and be the next starting TE for Ohio State, he will have to prove that he can both block and catch the ball in a way that guys at the Group of 5 level rarely can.

So scroll down and tell me who you got.

Question 2: Who do you think should be Ohio State's men's basketball coach in 2024-2025?

Look, if Jake Diebler and the Buckeyes find a way to win two games this week and absolutely shock the college basketball world by making the NCAA tournament, I think it'll be hard not to give him the full-time head coaching job to give. However, there are countless other options on the table.

Reports indicate that Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May and Xavier's Sean Miller are two candidates high on the Ohio States board, while former players and NBA assistants Chris Jent and Scoonie Penn have also expressed interest. Of course, there are nostalgia-filled fans who would love to see a Thad Matta return.

Personally, while Chris Jent was my favorite Buckeye player growing up, I partially support the idea of ​​bringing in May and having Diebler be the assistant head coach. What do you think?

Share your opinion here:

