Women's tennis beats Tufts and Bates – the Williams record





No. 9 Women's Tennis (4-0, 2-0 NESCAC) defeated the No. 15 Tufts Jumbos (0-2, 0-1 NESCAC) and the Bates Bobcats (2-4, 0-2 NESCAC) in matches hosted at home last weekend . The Ephs narrowly defeated the Jumbos 5-4 and defeated the Bobcats 9-0, maintaining an undefeated record. The Ephs are now in first place in the NESCAC, tied with Middlebury (2-0, 2-0 NESCAC) and Wesleyan (2-0, 2-0 NESCAC). The Ephs started their match against the Jumbos strongly. In the first doubles match, co-captains Erica Ekstrand 24 and Yuu Ishikawa 25 earned an 8-6 victory against Tufts. Annabelle Siegel 26 pushed the Ephs' overall lead to 3-1 after winning the third singles match. The Ephs were just one point away from victory when the Jumbos secured two points in the first and fourth singles matches. Ishikawa won consecutive but close sets, 7-5 and 7-6, securing the winning match for the Ephs. Jane Ladaga 26 fell to Tufts Natalie Hu, winning the first set 6-2, but dropping the second and third sets. The Ephs finished the indoor match 5-4. Ekstrand, who missed Sunday's match due to illness, said her teammate Zhang's support energized her and the team for seven hours. I remember in the second set I was so dizzy I felt like I was going to faint, and that's when I heard the loudest: Let's go Erica! and it got me to that baseline to hit the ball back, Ekstrand said. In the second competition of the weekend, women's tennis recorded a resounding 9-0 victory against Bates. Head Coach Anik Cepeda praised the professionalism of the Ephs, despite changing the doubles combinations just before the match. It was a coming-of-age moment for our team, she said. Siegel and Ladaga started the doubles matches with an 8-3 victory. The combination of Siegel's baseline strength and Ladaga's clean net play helped the pair win. In the second doubles match, Ishikawa and Lin showed a similar strategy, scoring a powerful victory for the Ephs. In the third doubles match, Aggarwal and Margaux Molyneux 27 played a fierce first two matches. Despite losing the first set, the duo recorded an 8-2 victory, keeping Ephs' score spotless. Kicking off the singles competition, Molyneux dominated the field in the fifth singles, winning straight sets 6-0 and 6-1. Siegel secured a second singles win with grueling sets against Bates Julia Anderson. Ishikawa had a difficult start, losing the first set 1-6, but won the next two sets 6-2. In the fourth singles, Aggarwal recorded 6-2 victories in consecutive sets. Despite her opponent taking the second set, Ladaga fought a strong match and won in the third singles. Zhang highlighted her teammates' strong rally. Everyone did a good job of staying calm, thanks to the support of their teammates, Zhang said. Cepeda is excited about the continued growth of Ephs performance. From the outside looking in, it's clear we have a bigger and deeper team than we've had in a while, Cepeda said. The women's tennis will face Whitman College (8-3) and California Institute of Technology (1-2) on March 18 and 19, respectively.

