Several Copper Country hockey players honored by Michigan | News, sports, jobs

HOUGHTON – Over the weekend, as the state tournaments came to a close, the MHSAA announced the full state teams for all three divisions. The Houghton Gremlins, who went 21-2-2 during the regular season and then advanced all the way to the state semifinals before falling to eventual Division 3 state champion Bloomfield Hills-Cranbrook-Kingswood, had three players named to the First Team, and two more were named to the second team, and first-year coach Micah Stipech was also honored as Division 3 Coach of the Year.

The First Team included co-captain Michael Maillette, sophomore forward Connor Arko, co-captain Connor Raffaelli and senior goaltender Bryant Lee. The second team included junior winger Jace DeForge and senior defenseman Noah Kreipke.

Other local players honored included sophomore defenseman Todd Kilpela on the First Team and freshman center Tevin Stukel, who was named to the All Freshman Team, both from Hancock. Calumet co-captains Cam Anderson and Ted Loukus both also received honorable mention honors.

“It's really cool that they're all being recognized,” Stipech said. “They deserve it.

“So really happy for all those guys, and it's cool for our program and for them.”

Of all the players involved, Stipech was most enthusiastic about Kreipke. Kreipke isn't known for his scoring ability, had just one goal and six points in 25 games, it was all the other things he does that make him special.

“I was really happy that he was recognized because man, did he deserve it.” Stipech said. “He let our team in plus/minus. He just didn't have many points, which doesn't matter as a defender.

“He was our best player that no one knew about. He just killed plays and shut people down. He was so strong and also a great teammate. He quietly led our team in so many ways.”

Midway through the season, Stipech and his staff split Raffaelli and his defensive partner, junior Hudson Markham, and then paired Kreipke with Markham.

'He also supported his partner, who was attacking-minded' Stipech said. “He played all season with a brace on his lower hand, which prevented his wrist from moving on his lower hand, which is amazing. He doesn't get enough credit and is definitely an unsung hero.”

Raffaelli has developed from the back into the Gremlins' top attacking threat over the past two seasons. A converted forward, he learned how to push the puck up the ice quickly, leading to strong offensive numbers. He finished his senior season with nine goals and 29 points in 25 games during the regular season.

“(He played with) so much poise, and man, we're going to miss him,” Stipech said. “Puck possession, the first pass, one of his biggest skills is the play that I call the hardest play in hockey, which is a defenseman going back to retrieve a puck. He's excellent at it: reading, scanning the ice, misdirecting with his toe caps and making plays.

“In order to maintain possession of the ball, these plays are huge, especially in high school hockey where there are a lot of dump-ins. So these are some of the things he did right. “Then he pushed the pace offensively in our offense and was part of our attack.”

Tasked with being an offensive leader as a senior, Maillette thrived in that role as he led the Gremlins in scoring with 27 goals and 42 points in 25 games during the regular season.

'Everyone will miss seeing him play' Stipech said. “I've heard so many people say how much they enjoy watching him play because he has such a motor and such a work ethic.

“He really epitomized Gremlin hockey the way he played. His level of competition and his humility is also something that people don't realize, what a good teammate he was, and (he) held everyone in such a positive regard. He did some of those things. So we're going to miss him. He had three really good years here and I think it was cool for him to be able to play with his brother (Noah) for a year.”

Arko proved his worth in his second year on the varsity squad by being Houghton's most versatile player. He adapted his game to whatever line Stipech and his staff placed him on, and he found a way to thrive in all situations. He finished the season with 12 goals and 37 points and led the team in assists (25) in 25 games.

'Big step since his first year' Stipech said. “I was very optimistic and I really like him as an athlete and hockey player. What can we say that we haven't already said about his move? I pushed him like I would an older player, probably to become a more complete player because we relied on him so much. He handled it very well. The sky is the limit for him in the future.

“He knows some things he needs to work on and his future looks bright with our team. I'm glad other coaches in the state recognized what a season he had.”

DeForge finished second on the Gremlins in goals (16) and third in points (35) in 25 games. He grew into a more physical role this season and proved his ability to make big plays in even bigger games.

'He scored in big games' Stipech said. “He's a big gamer. He's also really physical. He had some big hits over the course of the year and was probably most responsible for that defensively on that line, which breaks down a first line. He's a good F3, as we say. So he does a lot of things to complete his game that don't show up on the scoresheet.”

Lee was excellent in his last season with the Orange and Black. He went 16-2-2 in 20 appearances with a 1.20 goals against average and a .945 save percentage.

“He's put himself in the category of being in the discussion because he's the best goalie in the state, because he's had the best season. I think he has a real shot at making Team Michigan. If he wants to play after high school, he will have opportunities. We'll see if it balances out with his other big goals in life.”

What made his success this season so special was the way he approached everything, Stipech said.

“For me, the fact that he was able to figure out for himself what he needed to do to be successful, then take that step and really take ownership of his situation; if he wants to get ahead, he has to figure these things out, and he went out and did it,” Stipech said.

Stipech was also quick to point out the incredible seasons Kilpela and Stukel had.

“I have a lot of respect for those two kids in Hancock,” he said. 'Todd Kilpela. I think the sky is the limit for him. Tevin Stuchel, he's a guy you would want to have on your team, and he's hard to coach against because he plays so hard.”

Kilpela led the Bulldogs in assists (23) and points (32) in 25 games. Stukel tied for the team lead in goals (13) and finished with 24 points in 24 games.

Anderson led the Copper Kings in assists (22) and points (31) in 24 games. Loukus scored two goals and eight points in 25 games.

Stipech really appreciates the way Anderson approaches the game.

“I just have a lot of appreciation for Cam Anderson, his style of play and his play from 60 yards,” he said.

It was very exciting for Stipech to see so many players honored, not only from his own team, but also from other teams in the region.

“That's really cool to see all those kids from the Copper Country being recognized,” he said.

As for himself, being named Division 3 Coach of the Year in his first season as head coach was unexpected for Stipech, especially as his team was defeated 5-0 by the Cranes in the semi-finals.

“Yes man, unexpected for sure. I thought there were a lot of other really good candidates in the state, and that's not the trophy we wanted,” he said. “But I found it hard to even respond because it just feels weird, especially how we broke up at the end of the year. You don't feel like you're a great coach, but I know it's a huge honor to be chosen by your peers. It is a program award. When a coach gets something like that, it obviously reflects on his entire program.”

