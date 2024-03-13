Sports
Moore is ready to shake up the launch pad
FORMER Aussie table tennis representative Robin Moore hopes an eleventh-hour decision to tackle the launch pad (515 metres) will pay off.
March 13, 2024
FORMER Australian table tennis representative Robin Moore hopes an eleventh hour decision to tackle the lucrative Group 3 launch pad (515m) will pay off in Thursday night's heats.
Moore only decided to acquire a Launching Pad slot for home-bred talent Shake It Off after she scored at Sandown Park on March 3, just a week before deadline.
That slick 29.41 second victory over group winner Professor Snitch was Shake It Off's third win after four visits to Sandown Park and sixth from thirteen visits in total.
The well-bred September '21 daughter of Fernando Bale and Amelia Christa will look to continue her affinity with Sandown in the third of eight Launching Pad heats.
Shake It Off (box 4) is $3.80 per second, eclipsed due to favoritism by Humidity (box 5), winner of six of nine for Ashlee Terry, but $3.40 on debut in the city.
FIELDS AND SHAPE SANDOWN PARK THURSDAY NIGHT
“I was umming and ahhing about the launch pad, but when she beat a really good dog in Professor Snitch, I decided it was worth it,” Moore said.
“She is doing well at Sandown and she has also gone fast at The Meadows (29.95 seconds). She's a real two-bender.
“I give her a realistic chance in her heat.
“She is a dog that needs some space during her races. She likes to pull two to five. She really enjoys sitting outside the dogs.
“Box four should be fine, but I'm a little concerned about Ashlee's dog (Moisture) outside.
“She can really get off to a good start. She's very good both on the mat and outside the boxes. She usually runs between 5.04 seconds and 5.10 seconds early.”
Shake It Off is one of only two racing dogs Moore currently has in work, with the Devon Meadows trainer/breeder rating her mother Amelia Christa, a 2016 G2 Traralgon Cup finalist, as the best he has trained.
“I suppose the mother (Amelia Christa) would be the best, but she had a very good litter with Kinloch Brae,” Moore explained.
“Chart Topper made the (G1) Sapphire Crown final, Party Lights won 13 races in the city and broke 34 seconds at Sandown, Sixties Rocker was said to be very good but broke a hock. Marlene Schmidt trained a dog called Javi who took 22 won races and over $100,000.
“Fernando Bale's roster also includes Hocus Pocus and Surf's Up.
“They come from the breed of Dennis Barnes. Dennis' line is simply fantastic. They are good, hard hunters and very honest.
“Dennis didn't want to sell me a puppy at first, but I kept pestering him and eventually bought two, including Amelia Christa (Head Bound x Little Bit Fancy).”
As Moore chases his first group trophy in the Launch Pad, with the final on March 28 worth $150,000 to the winner, he has reached great heights in a very different sporting arena.
“I was on the national table tennis team for many years and was a national doubles champion,” Moore said.
“I broke my Achilles tendon playing in Austria and haven't played in 20 years. It was a lot of fun and a great way to see the world, but age and reality eventually catch up with you!”
