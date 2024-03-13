



InGame Esports launches Cricket Sixes – a new mobile cricket experience tailored to Esports With over 15 years of experience in the Esports industry, InGame Esports has leveraged its knowledge to create a mobile cricket game that stands out from the competition. With intuitive swipe, touch and tap controls, the game provides a seamless experience for players of all skill levels. InGame Esports has already showcased the title's Esports potential by including it in some of its recent events through its Sri Lankan brand, Gamer.LK. InGame Esports has announced the launch of its original mobile game, 'Cricket Sixes', which marks the company's entry into the game development space. COLOMBO, WESTERN PROVINCE, SRI LANKA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — InGame Esportsa leading video games and esports powerhouse in South Asia, recently announced the launch of its original mobile game: 'Cricket Sixes'. Developed in-house, Cricket Sixes aims to shake up the mobile cricket gaming landscape in the region and deliver a unique competitive experience designed for both casual and hardcore gamers. Cricket Sixes combines the excitement of cricket with the accessibility of mobile gaming, marks InGame Esports' venture into game development. With over 15 years of experience in the Esports industry, InGame Esports has leveraged its knowledge to create a mobile cricket game that stands out from the competition. Featuring a unique gameplay structure, Cricket Sixes offers an exciting two-over challenge that requires players to bat and bowl within a limited time frame, delivering an intense and dynamic gameplay experience. With intuitive swipe, touch and tap controls, the game provides a seamless experience for players of all skill levels. For a touch of realism, the game features motion-captured batting animations. The signature low-poly aesthetic ensures smooth performance on all mobile devices, prioritizing player inclusivity regardless of device specifications. The game's customization options allow players to personalize their character with various in-game items such as bats, helmets, and other equipment. In addition, Cricket Sixes also offers a unique platform for sponsors and brands, with options to seamlessly integrate their branding into the game environment through stadium branding and more. The game has already made waves at promotional events in Sri Lanka, including the Lanka Premier League auction campaign and the National Olympic Day celebrations, demonstrating the game's versatility and engagement potential. The game is designed to be suitable for Esports and features a special spectator mode for exciting tournament broadcasts. InGame Esports has already showcased the title's Esports potential by including it in some of its recent events through its Sri Lankan brand, Gamer.LK. The game received prestigious recognition and earned the Bronze Award at Sri Lanka's National ICT Awards (NBQSA) 2023. Cricket Sixes is currently only available for download from the Google Play Store at cricketsixesgame.com. (ENDS)

