Sharks vs. Golden Eagles? Claws leave a mark





Next game: Western New Mexico 15-3-2024 | 9:00 am March. 3 (Fri) / 9:00 am Western New Mexico History IRVINE, Calif. – For the first time in program history, the Concordia women's tennis team defeated the Hawaii Pacific University Sharks. To start the competition, the Golden Eagles faced the Sharks in doubles. CUI wasted no time in earning a point in doubles with a great performance from the team Emilie Lugon-Moulin And Bryn Johnson . That pair won their game 6-4 as the pairing broke out Alicia Da Re And Jessica Bear turned out to be quite a combination and beat their opponents 6-0. With both efforts, the Golden Eagles went 1-0 in singles competition. The Golden Eagles and Sharks led the way in the singles competitions and played some incredibly competitive matches, including three games that went into a third set. Sophie Rachel fought back from 1-0 down, but then responded to win back-to-back sets 6-4 and 6-1, earning a point for CUI. Focusing on the second game of the singles, Emilie Lugon-Moulin had a tight battle with her competition going 1-0 in the first set and battled for two more sets, but unfortunately the Sharks player just beat Lugon-Moulin. The third match and perhaps the most competitive of the day belonged to Tiffany Carrillo who won her first set 6-2, dropped the second 4-6 and then came out on top 7-5 in the final deciding set to help the Golden Eagles to victory over the Sharks with a final score from 5-2 . This marks the first time in school history that CUI has defeated HPU in four tries. The Golden Eagles improved to 7-3 overall and are now 3-1 on the week, with the only loss coming in a 4-3 decision against Point Loma. To follow more women's tennis, CLICK HERE to view their full schedule.

