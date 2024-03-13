A new baseball stadium and hockey arena for Salt Lake City? Don't say it's for another Olympics, the IOC warns Deseret News

When the International Olympic Committee comes to Utah next month to inspect the sites for the 2034 Winter Games, the possibility of Salt Lake City getting new multi-billion-dollar baseball and hockey facilities if it hosts Major League teams will no doubt be discussed. come to the state.

But IOC officials have made it clear that they are targeting the Olympic facilities that have been in Utah since the 2002 Winter Games, stressing that the proposed Major League Baseball stadium and National Hockey League arena should not be sold to taxpayers when necessary. Salt Lake City is hosting another Winter Games.

Let us not make a connection between investments in these venues and their necessity for the Olympic Games, Christophe Dubi, the IOC's executive director of Olympic Games, told reporters at a media briefing on Monday about the upcoming visit, the final step in the bidding process now that Salt Lake City has been named the host of choice for 2034.

At no point should these venues be dependent on participating in the Games, Dubi said. We don't want any of these venues to say, 'OK, we have to double down on the MLB, the NHL or whatever cause they're going to be for the Games as well.' That should be very clear.

However, both Dubi and Jacqueline Barrett, the IOC's future director of Olympic Games, said the facilities the Utah Legislature wanted to fund in the final days of this year's session would be contingent on getting the new Major League teams in Salt Lake City, could eventually be used in an Olympic Games if they were built.

(If) another, better option becomes available, why wouldn't we look at it? It would be foolish not to look into it, Barrett said.

Under new standards adopted by the IOC to control the costs of hosting Olympic Games, she said the Swiss-based organization comes from a base of sustainability. If it's there, we can use it. As for the possibility of new facilities, Barrett suggested perhaps keeping that in the back pocket and seeing how things develop.

Of course, Salt Lake City must first be formally selected to host the 2034 Winter Games. After moving Utah to the next stage of the new, less formal bidding process late last year, the IOC's Future Host Commission is now preparing a recommendation for IOC -leaders.

That recommendation, based in part on the inspection scheduled for April 9-13, will be made to the IOC executive board in June. It is the IOC leaders who sit on the Board of Governors who should ask the full membership to formally choose Salt Lake City as the site for the 2034 Games, a vote expected to take place on July 24, celebrated as Pioneer Day in Utah.

Fraser Bullock, president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, said the massive bids in recent months at the IOC included a robust, complete plan for all venues and all events, using the same competition venues and facilities as in 2002.

I would say new stadiums are not a must-have for the Games because we have a plan. But it would be nice to take it into consideration, Bullock said, adding: Just go along with whatever process happens. Follow that, but they are not obliged to organize the Games.

The bid leader has said that a new baseball stadium, proposed for what has been dubbed the Power District on the city's west side, could be used during another Olympics for the nighttime medal ceremonies held at a downtown site in 2002. or even for major snowboard competitions. added for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

A new hockey arena downtown or even a renovation of the Delta Center, home of the Utah Jazz for both basketball and hockey, has been touted as a plus for another Olympics. The top hockey games of the 2002 Winter Games were played at what is now the Maverik Center in West Valley City.

Bullock said he would discuss the proposed new stadium and arena properly when the more than a dozen IOC members and officials, including Dubi and Barrett, are in Utah, but until they become more real and tangible, they would simply leave that to the future .

Dubi described Salt Lake City and Los Angeles, host of the 2028 Summer Games, as very dynamic markets.

The IOC official said that while he did not expect the potential facilities to be on the agenda for next month's visit, it makes sense is to seize opportunities when they arise and maintain flexibility, especially when you look at games that need to be delivered in ten years. So we really have time.