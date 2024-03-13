I don't play hockey, but watching the PWHL made me cry

Open this photo in the gallery: Illustration by Marley Allen-Ash

I sat on the couch on January 1, 2024, with tears streaming down my face. I was watching the very first Professional Womens Hockey League pregame show. Tennis legend Billie-Jean King was on screen and talked about how American hockey phenomenon Kendall Coyne asked her last year to help build a sustainable professional hockey league for women. A few months later, a heavy investment from an American billionaire, and there we were, about to watch two women's teams play in front of a sold-out crowd at the former Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto.

My 15-year-old Gen Z daughter looked at me, stunned by my tears: You're not even that go inside hockey. (Somehow the hours I spent driving to and from practice, watching her games, and volunteering don't count.) But it doesn't. about the hockey. It's about so much more.

I grew up in Toronto and went to one of the city's top private schools for girls. I graduated from high school in 1990 and spent most of the 80's on a diet: Girls can do anything! You can be a doctor or a lawyer! Take a seat in the C-suites! My possibilities were endless.

Spending four years at the University of Toronto did not diminish my view of the world, protected by the bubble of the student experience. Then I went to law school.

The first inkling I had that girls might not be able to do everything was during my freshman year when a generous law school alumnus volunteered his busy Bay Street time to let me shadow him for a day. Spending time in his firm's office, I was struck by how few women there were, let alone in leadership positions. Hmm, I thought, maybe Bay Street isn't for me.

That visit wasn't the only reason, but I found my way early in my career to practice as a lawyer at a government agency, where almost all of my colleagues were women, and most had moved from more traditional large firms so they could practice law but also could have children and a family life. More than 50 percent of women have graduated from law schools every year since the 1990s, but a study of how many of those women remain in traditional law shows that this is simply not the case. It is still male-dominated and woefully white.

In the legal profession I was deeply affected by sexism. Although my colleagues and I were primarily women, the lawyers and judges we interacted with were not. I can't tell you how many times I came home angry and defeated after being condescended to or rejected because I was a woman. My racist colleagues had it even worse: they were mistaken for the interpreter or client when they were at court to prosecute the case. Even in the small corner of my female-dominated world, I was passed over for the sole director position in favor of the only man in the department. That day in 2017 is commemorated in my Facebook memories by a meme from Jon Stewart: Does sexism still exist? 99 percent of men say no.

For years, women in hockey have struggled to get the respect they deserve. They have formed professional leagues that have failed due to lack of funding, not getting paid and having to raise money for the ice age. Men have said no one will watch.

The PWHL has proven them wrong. Record numbers attended the opening games, with more than 13,000 in attendance for Minnesota's first game. And Toronto took on Montreal on February 16 at Scotiabank Arena before a sellout crowd of 19,285. Guess what, people want to watch women play! The stands are filled with girls who were ecstatic to see their Olympic idols and other women on the ice. Representation is important.

For the first time, my daughter and her teammates can dream beyond college-level hockey. A look into the personal lives of these players is also great. Unlike their male counterparts, almost all of them are college educated and have played hockey at that level. Many have partners and children. Natalie Spooner is back from maternity leave, Brianne Jenner is a mother of three and Marie-Philip Poulin was on the ice with her teammate and fiancé Laura Stacey.

This was the reason for my tears. As I sat, a Gen X mom with her Gen Z child, watching female broadcasters talk about women playing, it hit me. It wasn't just about hockey. It was and is bigger than that. I looked at my daughter and thought, maybe, just maybe, girls could be do something?

Laura Shaw lives in Oakville, Ont.