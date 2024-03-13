Softball splits in doubleheader with Bucknell/Marist

Next game: at Bellarmine 15-3-2024 | 03:00 March. 3 (Fri) / 3:00 PM bee Bellarmin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. The Jacksonville softball team split the doubleheader against Bucknell and Marist on Tuesday afternoon.

Jacksonville alumni Sarah Sigrest and Joe Ausanio returned to lead the opposition as Bucknell and Marist head coaches, respectively. Sigrest is the JU Softball career wins leader and was the ASUN Pitcher of the Year in 2011. Ausanio graduated in 1988 as the Jacksonville baseball program's all-time leader in saves and appearances.

Allison Bratek ended the day with three singles in seven AB's and drew an additional walk. Kailey Harrigan had a multi-hit game and Skylar Wagoner came in relief in both games and gave up just one hit and struck out four on the day.

GAME ONE AGAINST BUCKNELL

The Dolphins defeated the Bucknell Bison 9-4 in game one of the afternoon.

Jacksonville scored in each of the first five innings and posted poor numbers in the second and fifth innings. The Dolphins' biggest inning came in the fifth, as all four JU runs were scored with two outs. Jazz Jones initially reached base on an error and then stole second. Madison Reynolds then hit a laser that troubled the Bison left fielder, scoring Jones from second. a Madison Bratek an eight-pitch walk chased the Bucknell pitcher and a third Bison error of the inning loaded the bases with Jacksonville up 6-3. Kailey Harrigan And Gabi Robles then hit consecutive singles to score a total of three runs and give the Dolphins their nine runs on the night.

In a game full of base runners and long at bats from both sides, JU reached base a total of 15 times. Harrigan had her second multi-hit game in the past three games with her two hits and two RBI games. She also recorded her fifth double of the season. Madison Bratek three walks in the game and her sister Allison reached base twice. Kassidy Pointbriant rounded out the four Dolphins in the game who reached base more than once with her one-hit, one-walk performance.

Reese Wells (2-0) started in the circle for the Dolphins and threw five innings. She struck out five and gave up six hits and zero earned runs in her second win of the season. The freshman's five innings are a career high, and her five strikeouts have more than doubled her season total. Fellow freshmen Skylar Wagoner pitched the final two frames, giving up just one hit and retiring a pair of Bison.

GAME TWO AGAINST MARIST

Jacksonville fell 2-1 to the Marist Rod Foxes in game two of the evening.

Marist struck first in the fourth inning. The first two Red Foxes batters reached base in the inning with a single and an error by the Dolphins infield. After a pop-up, another single, this time a two-RBI knock, by Marist broke the deadlock. Harpe navigated the rest of the inning and limited the damage, but the Red Foxes led 2-0.

Jacksonville responded in its half of the fourth inning when two of the first three batters reached base in Harrigan and Kari Holzricther. After a JU strikeout, Dacie Waterson took five walks to load the bases. Jazz Jones followed with a well-deserved seven-pitch walk, cutting the Marists' lead in half, but that's where the damage ended and JU entered the fifth trailing 2-1.

The Dolphins got a runner in scoring position in the fifth and had another runner in the seventh, but couldn't see the runner score to get over the hump and tie the game the rest of the way.

Skylar Wagoner came into the circle in relief for the second game of the day and got six quick outs between the sixth and seventh inning to keep JU within one.

Shelby Harper (3-4) started and allowed one earned run in five innings of work. She retired a pair of Red Foxes and gave up five hits.

The Dolphins open their conference season this weekend in Louisville, Kentucky against the Bellarmine Knights. Games one and two are on Friday, March 15, with the first pitch of game one starting at 3 p.m.